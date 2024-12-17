Scotlynn Celebrates a Milestone Year with an Impressive List of 2024 Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn, a leader in North American logistics and transportation, proudly announces a remarkable year of accolades in 2024. Recognized for its rapid growth, business excellence, and unwavering commitment to operational excellence, Scotlynn has earned a suite of prestigious awards highlighting its continued success.





A Year of Recognition and Achievement for Scotlynn and for CEO Scott Biddle and President Ryan Carter

Scotlynn's 2024 awards include:

Canada's Best Managed Company Award : Recognizing Scotlynn's exceptional business performance, innovative management practices, and sustained growth, along with excellence in strategy, capability, and commitment to achieving long-term success.

: Recognizing Scotlynn's exceptional business performance, innovative management practices, and sustained growth, along with excellence in strategy, capability, and commitment to achieving long-term success. Inc. 5000 Regionals, Fastest Growing Companies : Highlighting Scotlynn's continued expansion and dynamic growth.

: Highlighting Scotlynn's continued expansion and dynamic growth. Inc. Award for Fastest Growing Company, Southeast Region : Showcasing Scotlynn's leadership and innovation in one of the nation's fastest-growing regions.

: Showcasing Scotlynn's leadership and innovation in one of the nation's fastest-growing regions. Greater Fort Myers Chamber, Big Business of the Year : Acknowledging Scotlynn's significant impact on the local economy and community.

: Acknowledging Scotlynn's significant impact on the local economy and community. Greater Fort Myers Chamber, Entrepreneur of the Year : Honoring President Ryan Carter for his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial achievements.

: Honoring President Ryan Carter for his visionary leadership and entrepreneurial achievements. Business Observer Book of Business, Top Private Companies of the Gulf Coast : Recognizing Scotlynn's leadership among the Gulf Coast's top private enterprises.

: Recognizing Scotlynn's leadership among the Gulf Coast's top private enterprises. Gulfshore Business, Best Places to Work : A testament to Scotlynn's dedication to employee satisfaction and workplace excellence.

: A testament to Scotlynn's dedication to employee satisfaction and workplace excellence. Florida Trend Magazine, Best Companies to Work for in Florida : Reinforcing Scotlynn's reputation as one of the state's premier employers.

: Reinforcing Scotlynn's reputation as one of the state's premier employers. Florida Trend Magazine, Florida's Most Influential Business Leaders : Celebrating President Ryan Carter's inclusion among the most impactful leaders in Florida.

: Celebrating President Ryan Carter's inclusion among the most impactful leaders in Florida. Transport Topics, North America's Top 100 Logistics Companies: Solidifying Scotlynn's status as a major player in the logistics industry.

Leadership Reflections

"These awards are a true testament to the dedication and innovation of the Scotlynn team," said Ryan Carter, President of Scotlynn. "From day one, our mission has been to lead the logistics industry with bold ideas and a dedicated commitment to our clients, employees, and communities. Seeing our hard work recognized on such a broad scale is truly humbling."

Scott Biddle, CEO of Scotlynn, echoed Carter's sentiments: "At Scotlynn, our success is driven by our incredible team, forward-thinking leadership, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional results. These honors reinforce the values that have propelled our growth, and we're excited for the opportunities that lie ahead in 2025 and beyond."

Expansion and Innovation in 2025

With offices in Brant, Vittoria, Indianapolis, Fort Myers, and Tampa, Scotlynn is strategically expanding its footprint across North America, solidifying its position as a logistics and transportation industry leader. As the company accelerates its ambitious growth plans for 2025, Scotlynn is uniquely positioned to enhance service delivery for its expanding client base, leveraging its innovative approach to logistics solutions.

Scotlynn is driving exponential growth through its core offerings: Logistics Services, providing tailored end-to-end supply chain solutions such as freight brokerage, transportation management, and on-time delivery to enhance efficiency; Managed Transportation Services (MTS), streamlining operations with integrated solutions and advanced technology; and SG Capital Factoring, offering financial flexibility to improve cash flow and support business growth. These key services empower clients to optimize their operations while ensuring Scotlynn remains a trusted partner in their success.

About Scotlynn

Scotlynn is a premier transportation, logistics, and produce provider, specializing in Managed Transportation Services (MTS) and comprehensive logistics offerings designed to streamline supply chains and optimize efficiency for clients across North America. Recognized as an industry leader, Scotlynn’s dedication to operational excellence, client-focused solutions, and fostering an exceptional workplace culture has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to scale and succeed.

For more information about Scotlynn, Scott Biddle, Ryan Carter, and the company's award-winning logistics services, visit www.scotlynn.com.

Media Contact:

Carol Gravestock

Media and Press Relations, Scotlynn

Email: cgravestock@scotlynn.com

Website: www.scotlynn.com

Scotlynn Executive Team attend Canada's Best Managed Companies Awards The Scotlynn Executive Team, led by CEO Scott Biddle, proudly attends Canada's Best Managed Companies Awards ceremony in Toronto in May 2024, celebrating Scotlynn's commitment to excellence and innovation.

