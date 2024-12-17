Avant Technologies and Ainnova Secure Advanced AI Algorithms for Early Detection of Four Additional Diseases in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc. (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced Ainnova’s acquisition of an exclusive license for 4 groundbreaking, AI-driven algorithms from one of Asia’s most respected and largest healthcare institutions. These solutions, validated across diverse geographies, ethnicities, and socioeconomic populations with data from over 2 million patients, will join Ainnova’s existing diabetic retinopathy and retinal disease detection solutions.

The 4 algorithms include early detection for cardiovascular risk, prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and chronic kidney disease. Combined with Ainnova’s existing retinal disease detection tools, these new algorithms will be used with Ainnova’s powerful cutting-edge AI platform, VisionAI, to detect the early markers of these diseases quickly and accurately by applying AI.

The acquisition of an exclusive license to use 4 advanced algorithms in the Americas offers Ainnova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova, a robust platform for primary care providers to streamline early risk screening and improving patient care in the United States.

Ainnova will introduce these cutting-edge solutions in Latin America with strategic partners in primary healthcare services across key markets like Mexico and Brazil. AAC expects to build on Ainnova’s regional expansion by securing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2025 to then introduce these solutions in the U.S. market.

While explaining that these efforts aim to transform the current approach to preventive care by providing accessible, efficient, and impactful health screening solutions, Ainnova’s Chief Executive Officer, Vinicio Vargas, said, “This license represents a pivotal moment for Ainnova and for its partnership with Avant as it allows us to bring world class, validated solutions to the Americas. This effort not only complements our current solutions, but it also aligns with our ongoing R&D initiatives to continue incorporating new diseases that can be detected quickly and affordably, pushing the boundaries of preventive care, and making healthcare more inclusive and accessible to all.”

The licensed algorithms enhance the company’s capabilities to empower healthcare providers with comprehensive, fast, and accessible tools for early disease detection. Using simple patient datapoints - such as demographics, lifestyle attributes, and routine measures, like blood pressure - these algorithms enable rapid risk screening, facilitating timely specialist referrals and improving health outcomes.

Key Features and Benefits of the New Algorithms:

1. Cardiovascular Risk Assessment:

- Accurately predicts coronary artery disease risk with over 90% precision.

- Offers personalized recommendations through a Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), enabling targeted preventive measures.

2. Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes Prediction:

- Predicts the three-year risk of diabetes with an AUC of 0.861, using demographic and lifestyle data.

- Provides tailored care plans and actionable insights to prevent disease progression.

3. Liver Fibrosis Screening:

- Identifies patients at risk of advanced liver fibrosis with accuracy exceeding 88%.

- Supports timely referral and management of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

4. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Monitoring:

- Predicts CKD progression and supports preventive interventions to slow disease advancement.

- Guides care through integrated analysis of clinical and laboratory data.

Mr. Vargas added, “This robust AI platform marks a significant step toward global adoption, ensuring that advanced AI tools are accessible to healthcare systems everywhere.”

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas, founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI – our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avant-technologies-ai

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

info@avanttechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.