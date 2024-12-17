2024 Learning Series Drives Conversations and Solutions in the Fight Against Opioid Misuse

Millburn, NJ, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of residents from New Jersey and throughout the country, including many health care professionals, are now better informed and prepared to act in the fight against the nationwide opioid crisis thanks to the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series.

The Learning Series’ monthly webinars drew more than 10,000 attendees in 2024, including participants from fields including health care, education and law enforcement, as well as prevention, treatment and recovery professionals Organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) in collaboration with the Opioid Education Foundation of America (OEFA) and the Office of Alternative and Community Responses (OACR), the series covers a broad range of topics, from prevention and recovery to trauma, stigma and building resilience in those working on the front lines.

“The attendance represent thousands of people who are now better equipped to make a difference,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ.

Beyond educating the general public about the opioid epidemic, the series provided tools and strategies specific to health care workers and other professionals in related fields to help them make informed decisions in their work. Participants earned more than 6,000 continuing education credits, a testament to the program’s commitment to empowering professionals to drive real-world change in their communities.

The Learning Series provided credits for various professions including physicians, dentists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, optometrists, social workers, certified health education specialists and EMTs.

In 2024, the webinars brought together experts from various prestigious institutions and organizations, including the New Jersey State Police, the Veterans Affairs Administration, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). These speakers, including Christopher M. Jones, Director of the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention at SAMHSA, shared practical solutions and cutting-edge research, ensuring participants left with insights that could be immediately applied in their communities.

“The Learning Series has grown steadily since it began in 2020, thanks to the incredible speakers and organizations that have shared their time and expertise,” Valente said. “Their contributions have made this series an invaluable resource for professionals in New Jersey and beyond, providing practical strategies and real-world insights to address the opioid crisis.”

The series also serves as part of the annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, held every October 6 to raise awareness about the risks of opioid misuse and educate residents and prescribers statewide. Its growth year over year underscores the need for evidence-based education and practical solutions to combat this epidemic.

The 2025 series will kick off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2025, with a webinar exploring the latest trends in the national opioid crisis. To learn more about Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of webinars, please visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

###

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception the Partnership has garnered 230 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

Lisa Batitto Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey news@drugfreenj.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.