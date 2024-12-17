Amplifire Named to the 2025 GSV 150: A Top Transformational Growth Company in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

Recognized among the world's top 150 private companies driving advancements in digital learning, Amplifire's adaptive learning technology is empowering organizations to revolutionize workforce performance and resilience.

Boulder, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplifire, the leading adaptive learning platform, has been named to the prestigious 2025 GSV 150, GSV Ventures’ annual list of the top 150 private companies globally transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

The GSV team evaluated over 2,500 companies worldwide, assessing five key factors: revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile. This year’s GSV 150 represents a collective impact on three billion learners and over $25 billion in annual revenue.

Amplifire’s inclusion recognizes its innovative workforce development solutions that empower organizations to transform and grow their workforce to meet the demands of an evolving future. By leveraging its science-based learning platform, Amplifire helps organizations improve employee performance, reduce risk, and adapt effectively in dynamic industries.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a transformational leader in digital learning,” said Nitin Walia, President of Amplifire. “This accolade underscores the critical role Amplifire plays in preparing organizations for the future. By equipping workforces with adaptive learning tools and strategies, we help our clients achieve measurable improvements in operational performance and workforce resilience.”

Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures, said, “The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before. Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering.”

GSV Ventures noted that the 2025 GSV 150 reflects significant advancements in digital learning, including the integration of generative AI to drive personalization and productivity, further reinforcing Amplifire’s leadership in the space.

View the full GSV 150 list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150.

About Amplifire

Amplifire is a next-generation adaptive learning platform with more than four billion learner interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes workforce training for critical roles. The Amplifire platform harnesses advances in cognitive and learning science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform’s adaptive algorithm guides millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, accounting and professional services, government, military, food service, corporate, and education segments, providing unique learner analytics that offer valuable insights.

Rebecca Kaufman Amplifire rkaufman@amplifire.com

