Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. CEO William Koppelmann and CFO Brian Krogol Acquire Common Shares on OTCQX Exchange

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (“Standard”) (OTCQX: SPFX), a leading innovator in the insurance premium finance industry, today announced that its CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, William Koppelmann, and CFO, Brian Krogol, have purchased common shares of the company through the OTCQX. These investments reaffirm their confidence in Standard’s growth strategy and long-term value creation for shareholders.

The leadership team’s decision to invest underscores their alignment with the company’s stakeholders and belief in the firm’s innovative approach to reshaping the insurance premium finance landscape.

“I’m deeply committed to the success of our company and the value we bring to our clients and shareholders,” said William Koppelmann, CEO and Chairman. “This investment reflects my confidence in our team, our strategy, and the future of Standard in this dynamic market.”

CFO Brian Krogol added, “I’m proud to be part of a company with such a strong vision and foundation. By acquiring additional shares, I’m personally demonstrating my belief in Standard’s ability to achieve its strategic goals and drive sustained growth for our stakeholders.”

Standard’s position on the OTCQX is a testament to its financial strength, transparency, and governance excellence. The purchases by Koppelmann and Krogol reinforce the company’s commitment to maintaining these standards while advancing its leadership position in the insurance premium finance industry.

True to its slogan “Local Presence, National Power.” Standard is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving insurance market. The company remains focused on delivering superior value to its clients, partners, and investors through operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) is an industry-specific holding company pursuing merger and acquisition opportunities of synergistic businesses to take advantage of the economies of scale within the specialty finance industry. SPFX companies have provided financing solutions in excess of $2 Billion to businesses and individuals securing coverage for their property and casualty insurance policies. SPFX companies currently operate in more than thirty-five states throughout the U.S. With a market exceeding $80 Billion in total premiums financed annually, SPFX continuously seeks advantages of roll-up opportunities in a historically consolidating industry while providing maximum value for its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook on the future performance of Standard. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "expect", "will", “opportunity” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; macroeconomic factors; plans; objectives; growth opportunities; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; and results of operations, including revenue, and net income. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Standard undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. More information about factors that could affect our results of operations and risks and uncertainties are provided in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at www.standardpremiuminvestors.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

For more information, contact Media Relations at info@standardpremium.com



