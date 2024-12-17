Essential Questions Home Sellers Should Ask Before Listing Their Property, According to Top Realtor Sarah Scheper

Sarah Scheper

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selling a home is one of the most significant financial decisions a homeowner can make, and choosing the right real estate professional is crucial to achieving a successful sale. In a recent interview with Rayni Williams, founder of The Beverly Hills Estates, Sarah Scheper, a seasoned realtor with over a decade of experience in the Southern California market, shared her expert insights on the most important questions sellers should ask before listing their property.

“Sellers want to ensure they sell their home to the right buyer, at the right price, and at the right time,” said Scheper. "Asking the right questions at the outset can help homeowners navigate the selling process more effectively and achieve the best possible outcome."

Here are the five essential questions Scheper recommends homeowners ask their realtor before listing:

1. What is my home’s market value?

Setting the right price is crucial to attracting serious buyers and achieving a successful sale. Scheper emphasizes the importance of a detailed Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) to determine a competitive price based on current market trends and comparable properties. “A well-priced home will attract motivated buyers and maximize your return,” she explains.

2. What marketing strategies will you use?

A robust marketing plan is essential to ensuring a property stands out in a crowded marketplace. Scheper advocates for a blend of traditional and digital marketing techniques, including professional photography, online listings, social media promotions, and open houses, to reach the broadest possible audience.

3. How will you handle negotiations?

Negotiating is one of the most critical aspects of selling a home. Scheper guides clients through each stage of the negotiation process, from evaluating offers to finalizing terms and contingencies. “Effective negotiation involves understanding buyer motivations and financial qualifications while securing the best price and terms for my clients,” she explains.

4. What improvements should I make before listing?

Minor updates and repairs can have a significant impact on the marketability and sale price of a home. Scheper personally tours each property and provides recommendations for affordable improvements that can boost both the aesthetic appeal and value of a home. "Simple upgrades, like fresh paint, new fixtures, or landscaping, can help a property stand out in a competitive market," she notes.

5. What costs should I expect when selling?

Understanding the costs involved in selling a home is essential to avoid surprises down the line. Scheper works with her clients to outline all potential expenses, including closing costs, agent commissions, and any necessary repairs or upgrades. “Being fully prepared for the financial aspects of selling ensures a smoother transaction and a more profitable outcome,” she says.

About Sarah Scheper

Sarah Scheper is an experienced real estate professional with over a decade of expertise in the Southern California market. Known for her in-depth market knowledge and personalized approach, Scheper helps clients achieve the highest possible value for their properties. She offers comprehensive guidance throughout the selling process, ensuring that homeowners are well-equipped to make informed decisions.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.SarahScheper.com or call (949) 636-6261.

