HealthEquity Caps 2024 With Widespread Recognition For Its Workplace Excellence

Honored nationally and across nine states, HealthEquity’s culture of innovation, flexibility, and inclusion set a standard for being a place where people want to work

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits, today announced it has received numerous top workplace awards over the course of the year. With honors both nationally and regionally, these accolades reflect HealthEquity’s unwavering commitment to fostering an innovative, inclusive, and supportive workplace.

Among its many achievements, HealthEquity was named a USA TODAY Top Workplace in 2024 and received eight Cultural Excellence Awards from Energage, including recognition for Leadership, Employee Well-Being, and Work-Life Flexibility. Regionally, HealthEquity earned distinctions in states across the country:



Arizona: AZ Republic Top Workplace

California: San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplace

Florida: Orlando Sentinel Media Group Top Workplace

Georgia: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplace

Kentucky: Louisville Courier-Journal Top Workplace

Minnesota: Star Tribune Top Workplace

Texas: Dallas Morning News Top Workplace

Utah: Salt Lake Tribune Top Workplace

Wisconsin: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace



"Our teammates are the heart and soul of HealthEquity, and this recognition as a top workplace is a testament to the passion and dedication, they bring to building a culture that truly reflects our values," said Calvin Sun, vice president of people experience at HealthEquity. "We are committed to fostering an environment where every teammate feels empowered to make a meaningful impact, experiences a strong sense of belonging, and has the support they need to thrive—both professionally and personally."

Some of the key areas that HealthEquity teammates ranked high as a top workplace include efforts related to diversity and inclusion, culture and values, and work-life balance. HealthEquity teammates can regularly engage in these areas by participating in employee resource groups and social clubs who host lunch and learns and educational opportunities.

“One of many reasons I enjoy being a part of HealthEquity is our devotion to creating a culture that embraces and brings awareness to an inclusive environment. With the adversities in the modern-day corporate world, the African American Black Connections group has afforded me the space to network and collaborate with some amazing individuals. We support and celebrate our individual uniqueness, while promoting professional champions. I take pride in my participation in a diversified group that continues to cultivate an environment that encourages equity and creativity through professional mobility, education, and programs that provides

visibility with unconscious bias,” said Kimberly Warren, HealthEquity senior service delivery manager.

Teammates also enjoy other programs that include well-being challenges and special company-wide values activities that help teammates demonstrate how their work connects to company values and the HealthEquity vision to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers.

"I think teammates at HealthEquity feel our strong alignment across the organization on vision and mission. This makes it feel like no matter who you work with, you can always feel like you're on the same team. Most of the workplaces I've been in have not felt that way as competing priorities pit teams and departments against each other and create tension. Even if timelines can be difficult to navigate, everyone understands what we're all ultimately trying to accomplish. I feel there is great mutual respect at HealthEquity as we all see the necessity of each department in achieving our goals," said Nik Abbott, HealthEquity strategy and analytics manager.

HealthEquity teammates enjoy a full spectrum of benefits to support a healthy work-life balance. These include a flexible remote work environment, unlimited PTO for exempt teammates, 14 paid holidays, adventure accounts, mental health benefits, movement money to support wellness activities, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, commuter benefits, time off for volunteering, professional development leave, and many others. This dedication to holistic employee well-being has been pivotal in cultivating and supporting HealthEquity’s remarkable “Purple” culture and mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers. With a commitment to saving and improving lives, HealthEquity empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare journey through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on well-being. Learn more about HealthEquity’s “Purple service” and our approach to consumer-driven benefits at www.healthequity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

