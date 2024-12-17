VizyPay Reports Record Growth and Community Impact in 2024

With a focus on empowering rural small businesses, this leading payment processor prepares for continued success in 2025

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, announces its 2024 end-of-year report. Highlighting a year of growth, the report showcases the company’s commitment to empowering small business owners through its streamlined payment processing solutions.

“This year, we focused on energizing our relationships with small businesses and ensuring we are delivering a fast, transparent and secure payment processing service our customers expect,” said VizyPay CEO Austin Mac Nab. “Through key partnerships, winning numerous prestigious awards, and initiatives like the LFG Tour and Look Local First, we have empowered the next generation of fintech leaders and entrepreneurs. We have an unwavering commitment to small businesses in rural America, and look forward to 2025.”

2024 highlights include:

Merchant Savings - VizyPay’s solutions have saved merchants more than $40 million in processing fees. In total, the company has processed 131 million transactions for its 12,000+ nationwide merchants.

“We are incredibly proud of VizyPay’s progress over the last year. VizyPay’s growth reflects the hard work and dedication of the team in delivering outstanding service to our customers,” said VizyPay Managing Partner Frank Pagano. “Through key talent promotions, new partnerships and outreach initiatives, we are committed to our mission to deliver customer-centric solutions for all businesses.”

For more information about VizyPay and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being transparent and customer-centric, VizyPay is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and three-time Inc. Regionals Midwest honoree.

