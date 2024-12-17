New Haven Barracks // Disorderly Conduct via Electronic Comms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5005629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/09/24, 0956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Shore Rd, Salisbury

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace via Electronic Communications

ACCUSED: Cyrus Bedard

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/09/24 at approximately 0956 hours, Cyrus Bedard (35) of Salisbury, VT began repeatedly calling 911 for non-emergent purposes and harassing the dispatchers. These calls continued throughout the day, tying up 911 answering services. Troopers responded to Bedard’s location where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. The total number of times Bedard contacted 911 was 56 times. It was determined that all 56 calls into 911 were non-emergent and a misuse of the 911 emergency line.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.