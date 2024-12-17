New Haven Barracks // Disorderly Conduct via Electronic Comms
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005629
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/09/24, 0956 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: W Shore Rd, Salisbury
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace via Electronic Communications
ACCUSED: Cyrus Bedard
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/09/24 at approximately 0956 hours, Cyrus Bedard (35) of Salisbury, VT began repeatedly calling 911 for non-emergent purposes and harassing the dispatchers. These calls continued throughout the day, tying up 911 answering services. Troopers responded to Bedard’s location where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. The total number of times Bedard contacted 911 was 56 times. It was determined that all 56 calls into 911 were non-emergent and a misuse of the 911 emergency line.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.