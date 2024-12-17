Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,283 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks // Disorderly Conduct via Electronic Comms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5005629

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/24, 0956 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W Shore Rd, Salisbury

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace via Electronic Communications

 

ACCUSED: Cyrus Bedard

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/09/24 at approximately 0956 hours, Cyrus Bedard (35) of Salisbury, VT began repeatedly calling 911 for non-emergent purposes and harassing the dispatchers. These calls continued throughout the day, tying up 911 answering services. Troopers responded to Bedard’s location where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. The total number of times Bedard contacted 911 was 56 times. It was determined that all 56 calls into 911 were non-emergent and a misuse of the 911 emergency line.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks // Disorderly Conduct via Electronic Comms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more