Top 3 Episodes of the Breakthroughs Podcast in 2024

The Breakthroughs podcast released 17 episodes in 2024, on topics ranging from biological age research to new insights in inflammation and microbiome science, as well as health equity research and community engagement efforts.

Of the top three most downloaded episodes this year, there are two episodes that outline breakthrough T-cell research, shedding light on lupus and cancer treatment. Our third most-downloaded episode features a discussion on AI and digital pathology. When you listen to the top three most downloaded episodes of the year, you can earn Continuing Medical Education credit.

3. The Evolution of Digital Pathology with Lee Cooper, PhD

New advances in digital pathology are revolutionizing the analysis of disease, paving the way for greater accuracy and efficiency when it comes to diagnostics, predicting outcomes and treatment.

In this episode, Lee Cooper, PhD, discusses the future of digital and computational pathology and his research on machine learning and pathology, including a recent study published in Nature Medicine on using AI in predicting clinical outcomes for breast cancer patients.

Cooper is an associate professor of Pathology in the Division of Experimental Pathology. [KWM1] He is also director of the Center for Computational Imaging and Signal Analytics in Medicine in the Institute for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, and a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.

2. Strengthening T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumor Cancers with Jaehyuk Choi, MD, PhD

Traditionally, T-cell therapy has been less successful in treating solid tumor cancers because they create defense mechanisms that impede the effectiveness of T-cell therapies.

However, a new study published in the journal Nature, explains how a gene mutation found in T-cells of patients with lymphoma could hold the key to a potent cancer-fighting immunotherapy for solid tumor cancers, which account for 90 percent of all cancers. Jaehyuk Choi, MD, PhD, is senior author of the paper.



Choi is Jack W. Graffin Professor, associate professor of Dermatology in the Division of Medical Dermatology and of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics. He is also a member of the Northwestern University Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute and of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.



1. A Compelling New Lupus Discovery with Jaehyuk Choi, MD, PhD

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune condition affecting 300,000 Americans that can cause inflammation in many body parts, including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. Published in Nature, Choi’s team recently utilized findings from patients with T-cell lymphomas to discover ways to steal the superpowers in the lymphomas to supercharge T-cell therapies for cancer.

Findings by Choi and his lab members not only elucidate the underlying mechanisms of lupus, but also suggest potential therapeutic strategies.

Choi is also a member of the Center for Human Immunobiology.

