TGTE Sends Congratulatory Letter to President-Elect Trump

We hope that your presidency will usher in a new world order in which not only states, but also non-state actors, have rights and obligations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 26, 2024, Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran sent a letter to president-elect Donald Trump congratulating Mr. Trump on his election victory.In the letter, Rudrakumaran wrote, inter alia:We, the Eelam Tamils, share your philosophy of “peace through strength.” Such strength comes not only from military might but also by holding steadfast to the fundamental principles universal to all humanity: truth, justice, freedom, and the will of the people.We hope that your presidency will usher in a new world order in which not only states, but also non-state actors, have rights and obligations. We also hope that your presidency will end the ongoing wars across the globe, based on the values of justice and self-determination.Rudrakumaran concluded stating:Your bold defiance in the face of violent opposition is an inspiration to all who stand for truth, justice, and freedom. Your election victory is a shining symbol of resistance and a beacon of hope against corrupt established powers.President Trump, we wish you good health and a long life. May you lead the world to a new era of freedom and justice where no one is left behind.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.Email: pmo@tgte.orgTwitter: @TGTE_PMOWeb: www.tgte-us.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.