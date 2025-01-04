A Legacy of Excellent Patient Care: Endocrinology Specialists of Georgia Wins 3rd Best of Georgia Award

CARTERSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few medical practices earn the "Best of Georgia" title, but for the third year in a row, patients have crowned Endocrinology Specialists of Georgia, LLC with the renowned Best of Georgia Award.Voted on by its appreciative patients, this practice won the Best of Georgia Regional Award in 2022, and then the overall Best of Georgia Award for both 2023 and 2024 – reflecting its passion to provide clients outstanding medical care.Under Dr. Francisco Puentes’ distinguished leadership, Endocrinology Specialists of Georgia has become a sought-after medical provider, with thousands of Georgians turning to the practice for expert care and compassionate treatment.Dr. Puentes’ journey in medicine is marked by an international path of excellence and dedication. He graduated with honors and obtained his medical degree from the University of Zulia in Maracaibo, Venezuela, in 1990. Dr. Puentes’ early career was distinguished by a two-year internship and a subsequent role as a Research Fellow in the Renal Transplant Unit at the University Hospital in Venezuela.His scholarly pursuits led him to become an Assistant Professor in Pharmacology and Physiology at the University of Zulia, a position he held until 1999. Dr. Puentes started his Internal Medicine Residency program in 1994 and completed it in 1997 at the University Hospital in Maracaibo Venezuela.During this time, Dr. Puentes also earned his Doctoral degree in Medical Sciences and served as Treasurer of the Association of Medicine Professors of the University of Zulia.In 1999, Dr. Puentes made a pivotal decision to relocate to the United States with his family, where he embarked on his Internal Medicine Residency Program at the esteemed Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. This journey ultimately led to his specialization in endocrinology, culminating in the completion of his Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Fellowship in 2004. Dr. Puentes’ leadership and achievements in endocrinology earned him a FACE honor from the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology.Today, Dr. Puentes is the driving force behind Endocrine Specialists of Georgia, LLC, a practice dedicated exclusively to Adult Endocrinology.Board Certified in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism with over three decades of experience, Dr. Puentes offers unparalleled expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of various endocrinological disorders, including Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, Diabetes Mellitus, Osteoporosis, Calcium Disorders, Obesity, Pituitary Disorders, Gynecomastia, Thyroid Carcinoma, Testosterone deficiency (Hypogonadism), and Menopause.The practice is also renowned for its thyroid ultrasound and biopsy services, ensuring accurate examinations and diagnoses.Endocrine Specialists of Georgia has earned its stellar reputation through unwavering commitment to patient care and a deep-rooted trust within the community.Winning the Best of Georgia award is a testament to the community's appreciation and confidence in the exceptional services provided by Dr. Puentes and his team. Through their dedication and commitment to enhancing the well-being of their patients, Endocrine Specialists of Georgia, LLC, continues to shine brightly as a beacon of excellence in the field of endocrinology.“Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of Humanity.” ― HippocratesFax: 1-800-604-3410Address: 40 Fox Chase, Cartersville, GA 30120New Location Coming Soon!Website: www.endocrinologyga.com

