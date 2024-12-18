Collagen-Infused Beverages Market Estimated to Reach US$ 719.2 Million by 2034 at 10.1% CAGR

Collagen-Infused Beverages Industry

Collagen-Infused Beverages Reshape Global Functional Drink Market, States Fact. MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Collagen-Infused Beverages Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 275.0 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1 % during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.The market for collagen-infused beverages is on a steep rise across the globe owing to the increasing knowledge of the health benefits of collagen among consumers. Collagen is the most essential protein located in skin, hair, nails, and joints, which is why it has become a staple in the formulation of these functional commodities. The drinks are usually promoted as beauty and wellness drinks and hence attract health enthusiasts, gym addicts, and people who aim at better skin and joints.The increased popularity of nutraceuticals and functional foods also fuels the expanding demand for collagen-infused beverages. With more and more people embracing preventive measures to health care, comes the need for beauty support products that are convenient and easy to carry. Instead of collagen supplements, which are often taste-neutral powders taken in pills, these techniques are more applicable to drinks with added collagen that are considered functional and palatable.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsPersonalized health and beauty is another important factor contributing to the above growth. With many differences among target audiences for subsidiary products as per their education level on food and non-alcoholic beverages they take, consumers began to be attentive toward healthy products or functional food. Collagen drinks easy to find in the market usually contain other products such as vitamins, antioxidants, and other ingredients of this kind, as well as fluids, thus, satisfying not only hydration but also additional skin, hair, and joint care as well.Key Takeaways from the Collagen-Infused Beverages Market Study:The global collagen-infused beverages market is projected to grow at 10.1% CAGR and reach US$ 719.2 million by 2034. The market created an opportunity of US$ 444.2 million between 2024 to 2034North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 22.8% in 2034. Predominating market players include Vital Proteins, Shiseido & Gold CollagenBovine Collagen of Source of Collagen type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 176.7 million between 2024 and 2034. Premix Powders of collagen-infused beverages under Product Type is expected to reach around US$ 151.2 million by the of 2024“Active consumers inclined toward health are opting for drinks containing collagen.” says Fact.MR analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Collagen-Infused Beverages Market:The Key Players in the Food Collagen-Infused Beverages Industry include Vital Proteins; Shiseido; Tonic Life Sciences; Skinade; Reserveage Nutrition; Revive Collagen; Bulletproof; Dose & Co.; Protein Water Co.; Vtamin Well; Bella Berry; LAC Taut; Gold Collagen; Amino Collagen; Other Prominent PlayersDevelopment by Market Players in the Collagen-Infused Beverages MarketVital Proteins: In July 2023, Vital Proteins branched out its product range with new flavours and functional beverages, in particular, collagen-infused water. The firm also pointed out that the active lifestyle and sports nutrition markets are also seeing an increased prominence of collagen.Shiseido: In 2024, Shiseido announced a significant development with the launch of CoreXymide, a new active ingredient that targets the basement layer of the skin. This enhancement aids in the collagen action as well as skin rejuvenation in line with the company's foray into the beauty-from-within segment more so with drinks containing collagen.Tonic Life Sciences: In Aug 2023, Tonic Life Sciences’ global foray into North America and Europe is marked by the introduction of new collagen drinks for improving skin texture and joint health. The corporation has been concentrating on establishing strategic partnerships and developing products based on clinical studies.Country-wise Insights:How are American businesses coming up with new ideas to satisfy the growing need for portable, easy-to-take collagen supplements?The US market is expected to reach US$47.9 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% until 2034. From 2024 to 2034, this market is expected to create an absolute opportunity worth US$134.9 million.The market for collagen-infused beverages in the United States offers a significant opportunity due to the growing desire for nutritional supplements that may be taken at any time. The growing demand for these beverages can be explained by the Great American Culture, where people actively pursue health and wellbeing but lack the time to do so due to their hectic schedules.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Collagen-infused drinks have effectively met this need by offering a convenient way to take supplements. This is especially true for young parents, working professionals, and athletes who do not want to spend a lot of time creating complex health recipes or taking many dosages of supplements in a single day. These ready-to-drink products appeal to customers who want to simplify their supplement intake because they eliminate the need for measuring or combining powders.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global collagen-infused beverages market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Ready-to-Drink Collagen Beverages, Premix Powders), Sources (Bovine Collagen, Marine Collagen, Porcine Collagen, and Poultry Collagen), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Direct Sales) & Application (Beauty and Anti-aging, Bone and Joint Health, Sports Nutrition, Weight Management)across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Craft Beer Market : It is projected that the worldwide craft beer market will generate US$ 93.97 billion in revenue in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% to reach a market size of US$ 187.99 billion by the end of 2034. Sugar-Free Confectionery Market : The size of the global market for sugar-free confections is expected to reach US$ 2.45 billion by 2024. By 2034, the market is expected to have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% to reach US$ 4.13 billion.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.