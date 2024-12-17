FTC Hosts Virtual Workshop on Predatory Pricing

WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission will host a virtual public workshop, Competition Snuffed Out: How Predatory Pricing Harms Competition, Consumers, and Innovation, that will examine predatory pricing and its potential effects on consumers, competition, and innovation. WHEN: Wednesday, December 18, 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM ET WHERE: The event is free and will be held online. Registration is not required to view the webcast. The webcast can be accessed here. WHO: The public workshop will feature remarks by FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya. Economists, academics, and antitrust litigators will discuss predatory pricing caselaw and economic scholarship. TWITTER/X: Follow the discussion using the hashtag #PricingFTC

