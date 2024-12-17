Heroic Efforts of Pro-Palestine Peace Activist to be Made Into Full-Length Movie; Filming to Begin in Spring 2025

The riveting true story of Frank Romano’s arduous journeys between Israel and the West Bank as he attempts through peaceful methods to build bridges between Palestinians and Israelis. Activist, actor and author Dr. Frank Romano

The feature film is based on Dr. Frank Romano’s extraordinary book, Love and Terror in the Middle East, 5th Edition.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Israeli Palestinian conflict has throttled the Holy Land with constant turmoil, destruction and mayhem — with no end in sight. Activist Dr. Frank Romano believes in the possibility of peace through grassroots efforts in Israel and Palestine. He has been on the frontlines for decades, trying to build bridges in spite of being shot at, gassed, arrested, badly treated in prison and then deported to France.

“I have been an activist in Palestine and Israel for 20 years and have engaged in intensive research on the conflict,” Romano explained. His riveting book based on his experiences, Love and Terror in the Middle East, 5th Edition, is now being made into a full-length movie, with filming to begin in New York, Paris and Jordan in spring 2025.

Love and Terror in the Middle East is the true story of Romano’s arduous journeys between Israel and the West Bank in his attempts to create a path toward a peaceful resolution. Traveling between these areas has been risky: He’s been harassed and arrested by the Palestinian police, harassed by Israeli soldiers and attacked by West Bank settlers.

He faced much hostility as he attempted to pass through a maze of walls and checkpoints in Israel and the West Bank in an effort to lead interfaith activities, which Romano had hoped would help ease the region’s tensions and loss of life.

The 5th Edition of his book includes a new chapter (Epilogue 1) about Romano’s experiences in September 2018 when he was helping to defend a Bedouin village, “Khan al-Ahmar,” in the West Bank. To prevent its destruction by Israeli forces, he and other activists stepped in front of a bulldozer. Romano was subsequently arrested, imprisoned in Jerusalem and then deported to France.

Romano is a retired professor at the University of Paris and a member of the California and French Bars. His passion, however, is being an in-your-face peace activist, organizing interfaith peace groups and demonstrations in the Middle East, Europe and the U.S.

During an interview, Romano said: “I wrote this book to share with a wide audience my belief in the possibility of peace through grassroots activities in Israel and Palestine. A lot of the Middle East conflict is due to misunderstanding and lack of communication among diverse ethnic and religious groups, so I want to encourage people to begin organizing in their own communities to help break down those barriers.”

About Dr. Frank Romano

Dr. Frank Romano earned a Ph.D. at the University of Paris I, Panthéon Sorbonne, and a JD at Golden Gate University, Faculty of Law, San Francisco. He is a retired Maître de conférences (assistant tenured professor) at the Université Paris Nanterre in the Anglo-American Literature and Civilization Department, where he taught international law and literature; a retired adjunct professor at Golden Gate University, Faculty of Law; and a member of the California and Marseille Bars. He is a professional actor and has had a starring role in a recent Off-Broadway theater production, notably playing the lead role of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was a German theologian and double agent during WWII.

He has filed with the ICC on behalf of the people of Palestine, a complaint for war crimes, etc., against several Israeli and American leaders. Romano actively organizes and participates in interfaith events, including demonstrations, involving Jews, Moslems, Christians, and people of other faiths in Israel and Palestine. His other books include Storm Over Morocco, 4th Edition, published by AB Film Publishing; Dans l’ombre du muezzin, published in French by L’Harmattan; and Crossing Over to the Secret Witness, a book of poetry published by AB Film Publishing. He has participated in many TV and radio interviews about the Israeli Palestinian conflict. In addition, many articles about his activism have been published by local and mainstream media, including newspapers and magazines.

For more information, please visit https://frankromanoloveandterror5.com, or follow him on Instagram (@fromano696), X (@fromano393), YouTube (@fromano696) and TikTok (@fromano939).



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.