VSP News Release 24B4007419
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4007419
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: November 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua D. McQueen
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT (originally Alabama)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police BCI investigated a report of sexual assault after VSP uniform troopers investigated an initial report of domestic violence in Mendon VT. As a result of this additional BCI investigation, Joshua McQueen was issued a citation for an additional charge of aggravated domestic assault and a charge of sexual assault. Both crimes were committed upon an adult female.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-18-24 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: McQueen was held without bail from previous charges. No additional bail was set for these new charges.
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
