VSP News Release 24B4007419

CASE#: 24B4007419

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: November 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Joshua D. McQueen

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT (originally Alabama)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police BCI investigated a report of sexual assault after VSP uniform troopers investigated an initial report of domestic violence in Mendon VT. As a result of this additional BCI investigation, Joshua McQueen was issued a citation for an additional charge of aggravated domestic assault and a charge of sexual assault. Both crimes were committed upon an adult female.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-18-24 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: McQueen was held without bail from previous charges. No additional bail was set for these new charges.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101