Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,120 in the last 365 days.

VSP News Release 24B4007419

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4007419

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                         

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West                   

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: November 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Joshua D. McQueen                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT (originally Alabama)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police BCI investigated a report of sexual assault after VSP uniform troopers investigated an initial report of domestic violence in Mendon VT.  As a result of this additional BCI investigation, Joshua McQueen was issued a citation for an additional charge of aggravated domestic assault and a charge of sexual assault.  Both crimes were committed upon an adult female.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  12-18-24 1230 PM          

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: McQueen was held without bail from previous charges.  No additional bail was set for these new charges.      

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VSP News Release 24B4007419

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more