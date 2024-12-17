Global Wrapping Paper Market Forecast: Growth from US$ 4.5 Billion to US$ 6.9 Billion by 2032

Wrapping Paper Market

Wrapping Paper Market to Reach US$ 6.9 Bn by 2032, Growing at a 4.0% CAGR from US$ 4.5 Bn in 2023

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global wrapping paper market was valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2032, reaching a market value of US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2032. The industry’s expansion is being driven by increasing fast-food consumption, growing demand for festive gift presentations, and rising consumer awareness about sustainable packaging solutions.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46812 Analyst ViewpointThe wrapping paper market is witnessing steady growth owing to its diverse applications across e-commerce, retail, foodservice, and household industries. Wrapping paper plays a key role in:• Ensuring food hygiene and preventing contamination in fast-food packaging.• Enhancing the aesthetic appeal of gift presentations during festive and celebratory seasons.Additionally, the demand for eco-friendly wrapping paper made from post-consumer recycled materials is augmenting market revenues. Companies investing in R&D to innovate material types, thickness, and sustainable production methods are expected to gain a competitive edge in the market.Market IntroductionWrapping paper is a versatile packaging solution available in a variety of materials, including kraft paper, greaseproof paper, wax paper, and foil paper. It offers advantages such as:• Protective barriers against moisture and grease.• Efficient storage of food items, extending shelf life.• Attractive gift presentation for various occasions.The primary end-use industries for wrapping paper include commercial, e-commerce, retail stores, foodservice, and household sectors.Market Drivers1. Escalating Fast-Food ConsumptionThe global fast-food industry has experienced significant growth due to:• Increasing preference for on-the-go meals and convenience foods.• Rising working population and busy urban lifestyles.• Higher disposable income and increased food expenditures.According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Department Board, 90% of consumers now opt for fast food or ready-to-eat meals over traditional home-cooked meals.Wrapping paper plays a vital role in fast-food packaging, ensuring:• Hygiene and safety by preventing contamination during handling and transport.• Convenience and visual appeal for items like burgers, sandwiches, wraps, fries, tacos, and chicken nuggets.Prominent fast-food chains, such as McDonald’s, rely on wrapping paper as a primary packaging material, thereby contributing significantly to the market’s growth.2. Increasing Use of Wrapping Paper for Festive Gift PresentationFestive and celebratory seasons, such as Christmas, New Year, and Diwali, are key drivers for wrapping paper demand. Consumers prefer beautifully wrapped gifts that:• Enhance the presentation and excitement of gift-giving.• Convey thoughtfulness, respect, and attention to detail.Manufacturers are focusing on offering customized and seasonal wrapping paper designs to attract buyers during peak festive seasons. Commercial sectors, such as offices and schools, are also contributing to demand by using wrapping paper for formal gift presentations.The use of specialty papers, such as kraft paper and foil paper, further boosts market dynamics by offering a wide variety of colors, designs, and textures tailored to consumer preferences.Market ChallengesHigh Demand for Sustainable PackagingEnvironmental concerns about traditional wrapping paper, which often contains plastics, metallic inks, or laminates, are hindering market growth. Key issues include:• Non-recyclability of plastic-based wrapping paper.• Long disposal times, causing severe ecological damage.Regulatory standards, such as the FDA’s guidelines for food packaging in the U.S., are driving manufacturers to develop sustainable alternatives. The focus is on:• Biodegradable and recyclable materials.• Minimizing the use of harmful chemicals and non-renewable resources.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wrapping-paper-market.html Regional OutlookLeading Region: Asia PacificAsia Pacific dominated the wrapping paper market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period due to:• Growing awareness about food safety and freshness.• Rising demand for gift packaging during festive seasons like Diwali and Christmas.• Rapid economic growth and increasing disposable income.EuropeEurope’s market growth is fueled by:• Strong cultural traditions of gift-giving during holidays, weddings, and celebrations.• Regulatory frameworks promoting sustainable packaging.• Rising innovations in textures, designs, and eco-friendly materials.Market SegmentationBy Material:• Kraft Paper• Specialty Paper• Greaseproof Paper• Wax Paper• Foil PaperBy Thickness:• Below 50 GSM• 50 - 75 GSM• 76 - 100 GSM• 101 - 125 GSM• Above 125 GSMBy End-use:• Commercial• E-commerce• Retail Stores• Individual/Household• FoodserviceRegions Covered:• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & AfricaCompetitive LandscapeKey players in the wrapping paper market are focusing on:• Developing eco-friendly and recyclable materials.• Offering customized and personalized packaging solutions to meet consumer demands.• Expanding their global footprint through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.Key Companies Profiled Include:• Oji Paper Co., Ltd.• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.• Stora Enso Oyj• Gascogne Group• Custom Paper Ltd.• IG Design Group• Twin Rivers Paper Company• Jukebox Print Inc.• Waldan Paper Services• Jam Paper & Envelope• The Unique Paper Company• Krpa Paper, a.s.• French Paper Company• Clayrton's SA• Seaman Paper Company• Nordic Paper AS• JUNG Verpackungen GmbHConclusionThe global wrapping paper market is set for steady growth over the next decade, driven by rising fast-food consumption, increasing gift-wrapping trends, and the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. 