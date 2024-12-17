Gaines Law Corporation Now Representing Victims of Political Discrimination in the Workplace

Gaines Law Corporation

I make myself available to my clients whenever they need me. Every client has my cell phone number and can reach out with questions or for status updates” — Evan Gaines

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaines Law Corporation announces it is now offering legal representation for workers facing discrimination and harassment due to their political beliefs. In the wake of the recent election, many employees feel uncomfortable or even face termination because their political views differ from those of their employers or coworkers. The firm is committed to advocating for justice in these sensitive cases.About Attorney Evan Gaines With over a decade of extensive experience navigating complex class-action and representative action disputes—primarily those involving California labor law—attorney Evan Gaines is uniquely positioned to handle cases of wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and various other employment disputes stemming from political harassment. Gaines specializes in termination and discrimination claims, as well as wage and hour issues, including meal and rest breaks, overtime, and unpaid wages.Client-Centered PhilosophyAt Gaines Law Corporation, client comfort and understanding are paramount. Gaines personally guides clients from the beginning until the complete resolution of their case."Managing expectations is number one," Gaines said. "I make myself available to my clients whenever they need me. Every client has my cell phone number and can reach out with questions or for status updates. Typically, I respond within minutes, but no client ever waits longer than 12 hours to hear from me. I take immense pride in being reachable and responsive because client contact is crucial. My clients can attest to that."Gaines is motivated by helping people with their real problems."You spend a lot of your life at work, and there is pressure and anxiety that permeate the rest of your life," he said. "Being able to help someone with such a crucial aspect of their day-to-day life is fulfilling."EducationGaines earned a Juris Doctor in 2012 from Michigan State University College of Law, where he received American Jurisprudence Awards in complex litigation and client counseling and interviewing. His coursework focused on property and complex civil litigation. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in film studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara (2005).Community CommitmentDemonstrating a dedication to justice and accessibility, Gaines has a history of reducing or waiving fees in cases with small settlements, ensuring that clients receive the support they need without added financial strain.About Gaines Law CorporationGaines Law Corporation is a Los Angeles-based law firm specializing in California employment law, including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and wage and hour disputes. Committed to providing personalized and accessible legal representation, the firm strives to achieve the justice every client deserves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.