MANAL SULEIMAN SHURAFA CHRONICLES EXTRAORDINARY TELL-ALL ON HER 26-YEAR BATTLE AGAINST CANCER

"When Hard Lilies Cry"

The Pacific Book Review lauds Shurafa’s writing, drawing readers with her graceful and candid account of resilience and strength

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her deeply moving and empowering memoir, “ When Hard Lilies Cry ,” Manal Suleiman Shurafa takes readers on a 26-year journey through her battles with two cancers, her efforts to prevent two more, and her quest for resilience in the face of life’s toughest challenges. This story unfolds with survival, faith, and hope, resonating with anyone who has faced trials or stood by a loved one during a health crisis.After receiving a breast cancer diagnosis, Shurafa was forced to face questions no one is ever fully ready to answer: How does someone confront weeks filled with uncertainty, unsure of their fate between life and death? How does a parent share difficult news with their children, and how do they nurture them while facing challenging treatments? How does a mastectomy impact a person's sense of self? Will a marriage survive?Shurafa, a woman of science and a person of faith, presents a distinctive viewpoint on balancing rational choices with emotional and spiritual needs. Her honest insights shine a light on discovering purpose and growth, even in the face of the toughest challenges. Writing this served as both a way for her to process her experiences and a means to reach out to others.Critic Lily Amanda from Pacific Book Review praises the book as “a tribute to unparalleled sacrifice.” Amanda praises the author for offering profound and transformative insights that guide readers through emotional, psychological, and mental challenges, all while overcoming severe physical injuries. This book ignites a passion for faith in God, fuels unwavering optimism, and empowers readers to seek out the light in every situation, inspiring them to rediscover meaning and hope in their lives. Shurafa’s eloquent and heartfelt prose transforms this remarkable work into an essential read for anyone facing life’s darkest times.“When Hard Lilies Cry” by Manal Suleiman Shurafa goes beyond a typical anecdote, diving into a universal exploration of human resilience, the power of community, and the strength to overcome life’s greatest challenges. Embrace this powerful read and discover comfort in confronting fears with courage by grabbing your copy today. Find it now on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and various online bookstores worldwide.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

