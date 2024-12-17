Public Works Board approves $1.77 million for community infrastructure projects

Emergency funds will repair drinking water infrastructure in Pend Oreille County. Pre-construction loans and grants aid water and sewer system projects in Ferry, Grant and Okanogan counties

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Public Works Board recently approved $1 million in emergency funding and $765,000 in pre-construction funding for water and sewer infrastructure projects. Awards will benefit four communities across the state.

Emergency funds awarded Dec. 6:

Pend Oreille County Public Utility District – $1 million ($500,000 loan and $500,000 grant) for the Metaline Falls Transmission Line Project. Public Works Board funds will aid in installation of temporary winter weatherization, replacement of a failed drinking water line, and hillside stabilization.

Pre-construction funds awarded Nov. 1:

City of Republic – $80,000 ($40,000 loan and $40,000 grant) for the Water System Plan Update. This project is the city’s first step toward enhancing resilience, meeting state requirements, and improving its water infrastructure, which includes high leakage of the water system and a water tank nearing failure. Reducing leakage frees capacity to serve growth and also saves operational costs. Grant County, City of Soap Lake – $521,000 ($260,500 loan and $260,500 grant) for the Lift Station and Force Main Improvements Design project. PWB funds will support the design and construction of improvements to the city’s lift stations and force main piping. This work will help to prevent sewage backups, reduce risk of contamination and maintain the integrity of groundwater resources.

City of Soap Lake – $521,000 ($260,500 loan and $260,500 grant) for the Lift Station and Force Main Improvements Design project. PWB funds will support the design and construction of improvements to the city’s lift stations and force main piping. This work will help to prevent sewage backups, reduce risk of contamination and maintain the integrity of groundwater resources. Okanogan County, City of Brewster – $164,000 ($82,000 loan and $82,000 grant) for the City of Brewster Comprehensive Water System Plan project. PWB funds will help the city identify problems in the existing water system, plan projects needed for expansion, and continue to provide safe and reliable drinking water to the community, while keeping water rates feasible.

The Board’s emergency construction funds are open cycle, awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, until funds are exhausted. Pre-construction applications are open continuously, and pooled and awarded quarterly until funds are expended. The Board allocated $14.6 million for the pre-construction program for the current biennium.