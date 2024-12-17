Driving the Future: Automotive Microcontroller Market Set to Hit $15.77 Billion by 2026 | Allied Market Research

Automotive Microcontroller Market Size

The increased automation has created a huge demand for such microcontrollers, which are responsible for automatic operation of features associated with vehicles

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive Microcontroller Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Safety & Security, Body Electronics and Telematics & Infotainment), Technology (Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System), and Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global automotive microcontroller industry was pegged at $9.06 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $15.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06049 Microcontrollers are compact integrated circuits, which are designed for a specific operation. With the introduction of automation in automobiles, microcontrollers find wide application in them to control various operations associated with autonomous vehicles, thus supplementing the growth of automotive microcontrollers. Automotive microcontrollers include various components such as processors, memory and input & output peripherals, which are integrated on a single chip and are deigned to operate automatic systems of vehicles.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:By application, the powertrain & chassis automotive microcontroller generated the highest revenue in 2018.By technology, the adaptive cruise control automotive microcontroller generated the highest revenue in 2018.By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.By region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest automotive microcontroller market revenue in 2018, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Automotive microcontrollers are widely installed in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles that are now equipped with numerous automatic components, such as different sensors and automatic exhaust system. This installation of various products supplements the growth of automotive microcontrollers, thereby supplementing the automotive microcontroller market growth 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06049 Current trend for installation of advanced components in vehicles has increased due to their efficient features, which has made them popular among vehicles. This has enabled electronic component manufacturers to develop better and effective microcontroller, which works efficiently thus increasing the automotive microcontroller market share across the globe.Factors such as rapid development in the automotive industry and high demand for safety features drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as operational failure in extreme climatic conditions and high initial cost and complex structure is supposed to hamper the growth of the automotive microcontroller market. Further, the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to increase in the future and untapped regions are expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the market 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-microcontroller-market/purchase-options 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-Infineon Technologies AGMicrochip Technology Inc.Cypress Semiconductor CorporationNXP Semiconductor N.V.Toshiba CorporationRenesas Electronic CorporationOn SemiconductorSTMicroelectronicsTexas Instrument IncorporatedROHM Semiconductors𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

