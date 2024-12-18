Anarti Therapeutics Announces Approach to Pain Relief and Wellness Combining Ayurveda and CBD

KIRKLAND , WA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anarti Therapeutics , a wellness-focused company, has unveiled a unique line of products that integrate the ancient principles of Ayurveda with the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBC. The brand aims to provide natural, science-backed solutions for pain relief, stress management, and sleep improvement.A Personal Journey Inspires a MissionFounded by Alka, who spent over two decades managing fibromyalgia, Anarti Therapeutics emerged from her quest for effective, natural relief. After turning to Ayurveda for its holistic approach to healing, Alka experienced a transformative improvement in her health, leading her to develop Anarti’s product line to support others facing similar challenges.Science Meets TraditionAnarti’s product offerings combine cannabinoids—notably CBD, CBG, and CBC—to create an “entourage effect” that enhances their individual benefits. CBD helps reduce inflammation and supports general wellness, while CBG promotes mental clarity, and CBC amplifies pain-relieving properties. Infused with Ayurvedic ingredients like Holy Basil, Curcumin, and Black Cumin, these products offer a distinctive approach to wellness.Anarti’s CBD Relief Oil is formulated for oral use, targeting inflammation and stress adaptation, while the CBD Relief Balm incorporates botanical extracts like Cayenne and Arnica to support recovery and reduce localized discomfort.Research-Driven EfficacyPreliminary studies on Anarti’s Relief Oil indicate a reduction in key pro-inflammatory markers, including TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-8, without affecting cell viability. This scientific backing underscores the effectiveness of the product in managing inflammation through natural means.Commitment to Quality and Ethical PracticesManufactured in a cGMP-certified facility, Anarti’s products use USDA organic and GMO-free ingredients. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing, with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) available for transparency. The company sources ingredients ethically and pledges 2% of revenue to nonprofits focused on fibromyalgia awareness and research.Future Plans and Expanding ImpactLooking ahead, Anarti Therapeutics plans to introduce new products, including CBD-infused gummies, soluble strips, and bath salts. These additions aim to broaden the brand’s offerings for individuals seeking holistic wellness solutions.

