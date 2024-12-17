Maryland Woman Charged with Tax Refund Fraud

A federal grand jury in Greenbelt, Maryland, returned an indictment, unsealed last week, charging a Maryland woman with tax fraud and theft of government funds.

According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2024, Monica Patricia McGinley assisted with the preparation and filing false tax returns, so that McGinley could receive large refunds from the IRS to which she was not entitled. On those returns, McGinley allegedly claimed nonexistent payments or withholdings and requested nearly $12 million in refunds. The IRS allegedly issued refunds to McGinley totaling over $1.5 million. In one instance, she allegedly received a U.S. Treasury check for over $1 million.

If convicted, McGinley faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for the theft of government funds charge and a maximum penalty of three years in prison for each of the six counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false tax returns. Upon conviction, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Christina Grimes and Jeffrey McLellan of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.