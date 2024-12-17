PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release

December 17, 2024 Sponsorship Speech

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 25, Concurrent Resolution Granting Consent to Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III to Accept the Badge For Cooperation Conferred Upon Him by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation 17 December 2024 Mr. President, dear colleagues: It is with great pride and honor that I sponsor Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 25 granting consent to our esteemed colleague, dear friend, and our Minority Leader, Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, to accept the Badge for Cooperation conferred upon him by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The Badge for Cooperation is an award conferred by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to distinguished individuals from different countries for their remarkable contributions in fortifying diplomatic and friendly relations with Russia and forwarding shared interests in various fields. Senator Pimentel has undertaken significant efforts to strengthen the friendship between the Philippines and the Russian Federation. These include authoring a bill declaring the 2ndof June of every year as a special day for the Commemoration of our friendship with Russia and engaging in meaningful discussions with the delegation from the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation during the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum which we hosted here in 2023. Senator Pimentel is the President of the Philippines-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Senate for this Congress. In the 18th Congress, as then Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Senator Pimentel sponsored two important treaties that strengthen our bilateral relationship with Russia - these are 1) Adopted Resolution No. 35, Concurring in the Ratification of the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; and 2) Adopted Resolution No. 34, Concurring in the Ratification of the Treaty on Extradition. In his capacity as Senate President during the 17th Congress, he led the Philippine Inter-Parliamentary Union Congressional Delegation to the 137th IPU Assembly and related meetings in St. Petersburg. In the same year, he accompanied Russian Senator Andrey Klimov in Malacañang to discuss enhanced direct contacts between parliaments, cooperation on cyber security, and cultural relations, among others. Senator Pimentel's efforts went beyond the political arena to other equally important aspects of cooperation. He even went as far as coordinating with the City of Manila in the search for the graves of five Russian sailors who died in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904 to 1905. Underscoring the importance of cultural cooperation, Senator Pimentel delivered a beautiful speech last June, celebrating the life of the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin on the occasion of the literary giant's 225th birthday and Russian Language Day. Romans 13:7 teaches us to give honor to whom honor is due. Today, we not only give consent to Senator Pimentel to accept the Badge for Cooperation, but we also honor his unwavering dedication and efforts so that our 48 years of relations with Russia will further deepen and flourish. This representation may not be as well-versed as Senator Pimentel in Russian literature. Still, please allow me to quote one of the greatest Russian writers: in the widely celebrated book War and Peace, Leo Tolstoy said, "For us, with the rule of right and wrong given us by Christ, there is nothing for which we have no standard. And there is no greatness where there is not simplicity, goodness, and truth." Senator Koko possesses all these three noble virtues - modesty, goodness, and a steadfast spirit to fight for the truth. Our dear friend Senator Koko exudes the greatness that Tolstoy described, as evidenced by the recognition that he is about to accept from the Russian Federation. Thus, I urge our esteemed colleagues to adopt this concurrent resolution granting consent to Senator Pimentel to accept the Badge for Cooperation conferred upon him by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, pursuant to Article 9-B, Section 8 of the 1987 Constitution and Section 47 or Republic Act No. 8491 or the "Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines." Congratulations, Senator Pimentel! Thank you, Mr. President, and may God bless us all.

