Key Blockchain Technologies Market Trend 2024-2033: Focusing on Developing Advanced Technological Platforms

Blockchain Technologies Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The blockchain technologies market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $161.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is the Current State and Anticipated Growth of the Global Blockchain Technologies Market?

The blockchain technologies market has seen an exponential rise in recent years. The market size, a meager $17.21 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to a staggering $29.35 billion in 2024. This incredible escalation, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 70.6%, can be attributed to several key factors. These include the widespread adoption and transactions of cryptocurrency, an increase in supply chain transparency and traceability, applications in smart contracts and automation, revolutionizing cross-border payments and remittances, and a surge in digital identity and authentication.

The blockchain technologies market size is predicted to skyrocket in the next few years. It is anticipated to surge to a whopping $161.14 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 53.1%. The underlying factors driving such growth include decentralized finance defi growth, the blossoming market for non-fungible tokens nfts and digital assets, blockchain implementation in healthcare for data security, integration with the internet of things IoT, and heightened awareness around environmental, social, and governance esg considerations.

Get a detailed sample report at a glance for a quick market insight:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2506&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Global Blockchain Technologies Market?

Favorable government initiatives towards blockchain have been instrumental in propelling the growth of the blockchain technologies market. Governments across both advanced and developing economies are keenly focused on developing policies and frameworks to leverage the benefits of blockchain. A prime example is the initiative by the Indian Government, which in January 2023, launched a blockchain module in partnership with 5ire, an India-based blockchain platform, and Network Capital, a mentorship and career exploration platform based in India. This collaborative effort aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in India and serves as a testament to how favorable governmental initiatives can bolster the demand for blockchain technologies in the forecasted period.

The complete report can be accessed at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-technologies-global-market-report

Who Are the Key Market Players in the Global Blockchain Technologies Market?

The global landscape is populated by major corporations operating in the blockchain technologies market. Some key players in the sector include Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Infosys Limited, Coinbase Global Inc., and Auxesis Group among many others.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Global Blockchain Technologies Market?

Blockchain technologies are increasingly finding applications across a myriad of industries, beyond traditional banking and insurance. They are being integrated into back-office processes in industries ranging from food production to the pharmaceutical sector. For instance, Fujitsu, a Japan-based multinational information and communications technology company, initiated a successful year-long pilot project in June 2023 with the Asian Development Bank, a Philippines-based regional bank. The undertaking aimed to enhance cross-border securities settlement across regions including ASEAN, Japan, China, and South Korea, thereby demonstrating the immense potential of blockchain for streamlined and secure transaction processes. Fujitsu announced plans to unveil the "Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform," integrating "ConnectionChain" and hoping to proliferate the adoption of blockchain technology in various industries, including distribution and manufacturing.

How is the Global Blockchain Technologies Market Segmented?

The global blockchain technologies market is segmented based on:

1 Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

2 Provider: Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers

3 Application: Payments, Exchanges, Smart Contracts, Documentation, Digital Identity, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk And Compliance Management, Other Applications Digital Voting And Content

Storage Management

4 End User: Financial Services, Consumer or Industrial Electronics, Technology, Media And Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation, Public Sector, Other End-Users

Where is the Global Blockchain Technologies Market Predominantly Concentrated?

In 2023, the Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the blockchain technologies market. Predictions indicate that it will also be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. Other regions analyzed in the blockchain technologies market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-services-global-market-report

Blockchain AI Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-global-market-report

Blockchain Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.