Key Biscuits Market Trend 2024-2033: Focusing on Strategic Collaboration

Biscuits Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The biscuits market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $169.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%” — The Business Research Company

The biscuits global market is forecasted to grow from $121.07 billion in 2023 to reach a value of $129.21 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to evolving consumer lifestyles, health and wellness trends, the rise of online shopping, and changes in trade policies and crisis events.

How Rapid is the Growth Expected to be in the Biscuits Global Market?

The biscuits market size is expected to see robust growth in the next few years, reaching $169.07 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. The expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to emerging trends such as personalization, global flavor fusions, growth in plant-based diets, diverse dietary preferences, and government regulations. Also, major trends to look out for during this period include artisanal and craft biscuits, subscription models, interactive packaging, culinary collaborations, and blockchain traceability.

What Is Driving the Biscuits Market Forward?

The growth of the biscuits market is expected to be propelled by rapid urbanization. Urbanization is the shift of population dwelling into relatively small areas, transforming them into cities. This reformation results in land being utilized for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation purposes. As per a report by the World Economic Forum in April 2022, the ratio of the global population living in cities is projected to reach 80% by 2050. This rapid urbanization is changing food systems and altering them by influencing spatial patterns of food demand and consumer preferences. Therefore, urbanization is acting as a major boom to the biscuits market.

Who Are the Key Players in the Biscuits Market?

Competitors operating in the biscuits market include Universal Robina Corporation, Nestlé S.A., Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Kellogg Company, The Kellogg Company, Pladis Global, Lotte Corporation, The Hershey Company among others. These companies are continually striving to innovate and bring in new flavors in order to seize a larger market share.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Biscuits Market?

Product innovations are a key trend gaining momentum in the biscuits market. Key market players, such as Club Crisps and Town House Dipping Thins, are curating products with enhanced taste and textures to sustain their market standing.

How Is the Biscuits Market Segmented Globally?

The biscuits market segmented by:

1 Type: Crackers And Savory Biscuits, Sweet Biscuits

2 Source: Wheat, Oats, Millets

3 Flavor Type: Plain, Chocolate, Sour Cream, Cheese, Spiced, Fruits And Nuts

4 Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Which Region Dominates the Global Biscuits Market?

Europe was the largest region for the biscuits market in 2023, but South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the biscuits market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

