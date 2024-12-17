Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Size Set for Explosive Growth, With Projections Indicating $ 21.86 billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

Dermatology Treatment Devices Market research includes key company profiles like Cutera Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Sciton, Inc., Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Candela Corporation, Biofrontera Ag, Leica Microsystems, DermLite and more.

US & Canada, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Dermatology Treatment Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 21.86 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.73 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Dermatology is one of two of the initial medical applications for lasers. Numerous laser devices known to rejuvenate the skin by resurfacing its upper layers are available in the market. These devices enhance the appearance of the face and soften marks left by acne and scarring caused by other problems.

These are also used to treat depigmentation. Lasers are extensively used in dermatology for tumors, tattoos, hair, and birthmark removal. The commonly used dermatologic laser resurfacing devices are categorized as ablative and non-ablative lasers. Ablative lasers create a wounding effect that helps remove the outer layer of the skin and heat the underlying layer, thereby stimulating new collagen fibers' growth. Non-ablative lasers are non-wounding lasers that enhance skin tone and texture over time.





Access PDF Sample Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014992/









Overview of Report Findings

Rising Prevalence of Skin Abnormalities and Skin Cancer: The world population aged 30–65 years is estimated to increase at a faster rate, resulting in a rising number of individuals experiencing the signs of aging, such as lower skin elasticity, wrinkles, and dark spots. According to the Central Intelligence Agency, in 2018, ~39.9% of the total population in Germany was aged 25–54, and ~15.0% of the population aged 55–65. Moreover, according to the WHO, the world population aged 60 and above is projected to grow by 56%, i.e., from 901 million to 1.4 billion, during 2015–2030. The surge in the geriatric population is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the dermatology treatment devices market as aging leads to loss of fibrous tissue and reduction in vascular and glandular networks in the layers of skin.



Technological Advancements in Dermatology Treatment Devices: Continuous research and development studies are being carried out worldwide to gain a better understanding of skin-related medical conditions. Companies are investing in the development of innovative medical devices to secure good return on investment (ROI). In addition, the approval by regulatory authorities confirms the reliability and credibility of the new-age products and medical devices for skin treatment. For instance, in January 2020, 3Derm Systems, Inc. (a leader in skin imaging and diagnostics) received two breakthrough device designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 3DermSpot. The product uses artificial intelligence for the autonomous detection of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma.



Easy access to the Internet and beauty blogs ensure efficient reach to the target audience, boosting sales of innovative products. In April 2019, Alma Lasers introduced BeautiFill, the first laser platform generating high-quality autologous fat for face and holistic body contouring procedures. Similarly, in July 2018, Lumenis introduced NuEra tight at the Aesthetic Show, which is a high-power and temperature-controlled RF cellulite and skin laxity treatment for deep and superficial heating. The mounting number of launches of such novel products facilitates the growth of the dermatology treatment market.



Geographical Insights: North America led the market with a substantial revenue share In 2023, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 6.73 billion Market Size by 2031 US$ 21.86 billion CAGR 12.5 % Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe - [UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe]

Asia-Pacific - [China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific]

South and Central America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South and Central America]

Middle East and Africa [South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East and Africa]





Get a Customized Copy of the Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/dermatology-treatment-devices-market/





Market Segmentation

By product type, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into lasers, light therapy devices, cryotherapy devices, microdermabrasion devices, energy-based therapy devices, and microneedling. The lasers segment held the largest share of the dermatology treatment devices market in 2023.

Based on application, the dermatology treatment devices market is divided into skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, hair removal, psoriasis, scar, warts and skin tags, hyperpigmentation and vascular lesions, acne, tattoo removal, and hyperhidrosis. The skin rejuvenation segment held the largest share of the dermatology treatment devices market in 2023.

In terms of end users, the dermatology treatment devices market has been categorized into hospitals, SPA clinics, dermatology clinics, and surgical centers. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest share of the dermatology treatment devices market in 2023.

The dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Segments Covered –

By Product Type

Lasers

Light Therapy Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Energy-Based Therapies Devices

Microneedling

By Application

Skin Resurfacing

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Psoriasis

Scar

Warts and Skin Tags

Hyperpigmentation and Vascular Lesions

Acne

Tattoo Removal

Hyperhidrosis

By End user

Hospitals

SPA Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Surgical Centers

Competitive Strategy and Development

Trending Topics: Advancements in dermatology treatment devices, LED light therapy for skin treatment, and rising skin resurfacing procedures, among others.





Global Headlines on Dermatology Treatment Devices

CUTERA, INC. announced the launch of truSculpt flex, a new muscle-sculpting platform, in Canada

Sciton Inc. launched a game-changing technology, BBL HERO. The launch of new products includes mJOULE, an incredible new fractional treatment, with BBL HERO, the biggest advancement in the history of pulsed light-based technology.

Cutera, Inc. launched Fraxis PRO progressive dermal remodeling technology.

Cynosure Cynosure announced the US, European and Australian launch of the Elite iQ platform, the next generation of the Elite+."





Get Flat 30% Discount on purchase of Dermatology Treatment Devices Market Research Report with 10% extra customization: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014992





Conclusion

The demand for chatbots, AI-powered customer support services, and omnichannel deployment is rising, with their falling development costs driving the dermatology treatment devices market growth. Moreover, the prevalence of skin cancer has dramatically increased in recent years. According to the National Cancer Institute in the US, skin cancer accounts for ~4.6% of the total newly occurring cancer cases in the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported the incidence of 2–3 million nonmelanoma and 132,000 melanoma cases every year in the world. The skin issues require critical medical intervention and appropriate devices for their treatment to combat severe conditions. Furthermore, easy access to the Internet and beauty blogs, ensuring more efficient reach to the target audience, has been a key factor boosting the sale of innovative products. In April 2019, Alma Lasers introduced BeautiFill, the first laser platform generating high-quality autologous fat for face and holistic body contouring procedures.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including component manufacturers, suppliers, healthcare providers, and others—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Regional analysis Market –

The North America - Dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 3,908.11million in 2027 from US$ 2,310.03million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as growing incidences of skin disorders and skin cancer and product launches and collaborations in dermatology treatment devices.

The Europe - Dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,198.26million in 2027 from US$ 1,380.20million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of diseases associated with skin and rising investments in research and development.

The Asia Pacific - Dermatology treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,680.81million in 2027 from US$ 962.14million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020-2027. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as rising awareness regarding skin diseases and an increasing demand for aesthetic procedures.





More Trending Latest Research Life Sciences Research Reports by The Insight Partners –





Dermatology Devices Market Size & Demand Report, 2022-2028

Dermatology Cannula Market Size and Forecasts - 2021 - 2031

Dermatology OTC Drug Market Size and Forecasts - 2021 - 2031

Dermatology Lasers Market Size and Forecasts 2021 - 2031

Dermatology OTC Medications Market is expected to grow from US$ 15,456.63 million in 2021 to US$ 21,313.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Website - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/dermatology-treatment-devices-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.