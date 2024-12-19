Surge In Bicycle Usage: A Key Driver Transforming the Bicycle Frames Market 2024

Bicycle Frames Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The bicycle frames market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $56.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The bicycle frames market has seen substantial growth in the recent years, but what does the future hold for this sector?

The answer lies in the impressive market size. Growing rapidly over the years, the bicycle frames market is predicted to climb from $30.81 billion in 2023 to $34.62 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. This growth momentum in the historic period can be tracked back to material evolution, changing trends in frame design, the influence of mountain biking, the emergence of road racing, and a market inclination for lightweight frames.

Greater heights lie in the forecast for the bicycle frames market. Expectations are high for the market size to rocket to $56.05 billion in 2028, projecting a CAGR of 12.8%. Innovations in frame geometry and aerodynamics, sustainability considerations, urban mobility solutions, and integration of suspension and component play vital roles in this growth forecast. The forecast period also showcases major trends, including the dominance of carbon fiber, innovative frame designs, the rise of electric bicycles, material diversification, customization, and personalization.

So, what's behind the wheel in driving this growth?

A surge in the use of bicycles propels the thriving bicycle frames market. The bicycle, a vehicle with tandem wheels, a steerable handlebar, a saddle seat, and pedals for propulsion, has seen more users in recent years. The enhancement of social infrastructures, particularly in developing countries, motivates more people to cycle as a viable method of transportation—boosting the demand for bicycles and consequentially, bicycle frames. In fact, according to CBC News, bicycles saw an increase demand by 75% in 2021, a clear indication of a growing market.

In light of this progress, prominent companies in the industry, such as Harison International, Fiend BMX, Pinion GmbH, Grimaldi Industri AB, and Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., have made their mark. The industry also showcases innovation, as seen when Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a China-based bicycle designer, launched the XTC Advanced SL 29, a light, efficient bicycle framework optimized for climbing, accelerating, and sprinting.

As for segmentation, the bicycle frames market is diversified:

1 By Type: Mountain, Hybrid, Road, Other Types

2 By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Carbon Fiber, Titanium, Other Materials

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Asia-Pacific led the way in 2023 as the largest region for the bicycle frames market, with North America expected to show the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

