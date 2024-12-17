Building Bridges in Crypto: Bybit Sparked Dialogues and Joined Industry Leaders at Bitcoin MENA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, proudly participated in Bitcoin MENA, held on Dec. 9 to 10, 2024, at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Setting the stage for the conference, Bybit hosted its exclusive Horizon Night on Dec. 8, seamlessly transitioning guests from the excitement of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to the anticipation of Bitcoin MENA.

On Dec. 10, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, Ben Zhou, joined an insightful session on accessibility to BTC in the UAE. Titled “Improving Access to Bitcoin in the UAE”, the panel was moderated by Austin Alexander, formerly of Kraken MENA, and joined by Charmaine Lim from HTX.

Zhou, a seasoned leader in the global crypto space, discussed the critical role of transparent, safe, and compliant platforms in enhancing access to bitcoin, a subject of increasing importance as the UAE solidifies its role as a regional hub for cryptocurrency innovation.

During the panel, Zhou highlighted Bybit’s ongoing commitment to building secure, user-friendly platforms that align with regional regulatory standards.

“The UAE is poised to be a leading player in the global cryptocurrency ecosystem. Bybit is dedicated to facilitating access to bitcoin and digital assets, ensuring that users in this region have secure, reliable, and transparent access to the market,” Ben Zhou said.

The discussion focused on how the region’s growing interest in cryptocurrency can be supported through innovation and strategic collaboration, with insights on overcoming regulatory and technological challenges.

Bybit and the Blockchain for Good Alliance also joined the conference as exhibitors, showcasing Bybit’s capabilities and Bybit-led initiatives for driving positive changes in the crypto space.

Headquartered in Dubai, Bybit has actively participated in community engagements and the broader crypto ecosystem in the UAE. Bybit’s participation reaffirmed its role as a leading force in cryptocurrency exchanges, committed to fostering financial inclusion and expanding the reach of digital assets in the MENA region.

Bitcoin MENA brought together the global crypto community and placed bitcoin at the centerstage of the state of crypto and its path forward. Featuring prominent changemakers and leading figures poised to shape the future of bitcoin, the event took place at a pivotal moment in bitcoin’s trajectory.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35a8397c-2e0a-43e9-bbbf-c50e53e968bf

ByBit Cover Picture

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.