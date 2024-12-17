Equifax Canada Demonstrates Innovation and Growth with Industry-Leading Cloud Transformation

The completion of a multi-year investment to create a market leading data, technology, and security infrastructure

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada is excited to announce the successful completion of a multi-year cloud transformation of all customer products and platforms onto the Equifax Cloud TM. This ambitious move allows Equifax Canada to help customers and partners leverage unique, proprietary Equifax data and patented EFX.AI capabilities to help them solve their business challenges, manage risk, and grow their business.

The Equifax Cloud is a top-tier global technology and security infrastructure backed by a more than $1.5 billion multi-year investment. It has changed nearly every aspect of the Equifax infrastructure and is one of the largest Cloud initiatives ever undertaken in the financial services industry. Today, Canada’s largest consumer credit bureau, and the largest commercial credit bureau are operating on The Equifax Cloud, delivering a new agile foundation of improved speed, security and resiliency, and more powerful insights than ever before.

“The Equifax Cloud is the foundation for how we will provide solutions to help our clients — today, and in the future,” said Sue Hutchison, President and CEO of Equifax Canada. “We are leveraging our new market leading technology and AI capabilities to transform our business, offering unparalleled solutions to our clients, and driving growth and innovation.”

"We are confident in the future of the New Equifax as we move towards completion of our Cloud migrations across the globe, leverage our new Cloud capabilities to accelerate new product roll-outs that 'Only Equifax' can provide, and invest in new products, data, analytics, and EFX.AI capabilities which will drive growth in 2024 and beyond,” said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax Inc.

Equifax partnered with Google Cloud in 2019 for this transformation and received three consecutive Google Cloud Financial Services Customer Awards for demonstrating innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation execution. "Equifax Canada's migration to Google Cloud is a significant achievement, representing one of the largest cloud transformations in the Canadian financial services industry," said Sam Sebastian, Google Cloud Canada Country Manager. "As part of this transformation Equifax is leveraging our secure and scalable platform as part of their robust data foundation to deliver innovative solutions that better serve their clients."

“Early feedback from the market has been very positive and Equifax Canada is outpacing the industry on innovation and deep analytics, emerging as an analytics powerhouse. Our enhanced Cloud capabilities and innovations are benefitting our clients’ businesses, and this is only the beginning,” added Hutchison.

With this comprehensive digital transformation now complete, Equifax Canada is now leveraging the Equifax Cloud to develop customer-focused solutions such as the Global Consumer Credit File , Canadian Small Business Health Index (in partnership with BDC), and Equifax Complete Protection .

“We’re innovating faster and turning data into powerful insights for our clients like never before," said Hutchison. “I’m especially thankful to our clients who worked lockstep with us through this journey. We’re truly a New Equifax, and we’re ready to make a difference.”

For more information on the Equifax Cloud, please visit: https://www.equifax.ca/about-equifax/equifax-cloud/

About Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca .

