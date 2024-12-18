Consumer Spending And Changing Demographics: A Key Driver Transforming the Baby Wipes Market 2024

Baby Wipes Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The baby wipes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%

Rapid growth in the Baby Wipes Global Market is predicted to occur, with the market expanding from $5.73 billion in 2023 to an expected $6.07 billion in 2024. This surge in growth equates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. A number of factors have contributed to this historic period growth, including changes in consumer lifestyle, an increased awareness of hygiene, convenience and portability considerations, a rise in working mothers, e-commerce growth, and a growing awareness of skin sensitivity.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Baby Wipes Market?

The baby wipes market set to grow significantly in the next few years, rising to a projected value of $7.85 billion by 2028. This growth signifies a CAGR of 6.6%, and can be attributed to a number of factors. These include rising health and environmental concerns, preference for biodegradable products, cultural shifts in parenting practices, increased product differentiation, and growing urbanization. An increase in innovation across material and design, packaging, marketing and advertising, as well as a rise in product development, collaboration and partnerships, also heavily contribute to the expected market growth.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Baby Wipes Market?

A key driver in the growth of the baby wipes market is the rising consumer expenditure on baby care products. As reported in June 2023 by the Australian Institute of Family Studies—an Australian-based government statutory agency—29% of families witnessed an increase in childcare expenses. This resulted in the average percentage of gross income spent on childcare rising from 2.9% to 4.0%. Several factors are contributing to the increase in baby care product expenditure, including increased disposable income amongst consumers, higher birth rates, increased awareness of the benefits of baby care products, and a rise in working women. These are contributing to the increased expenditure in baby care products, in turn driving the growth of the baby wipes market.

Who are the Key Industry Players in the Baby Wipes Market?

Major players in the baby wipes market include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Aldi Inc., amongst several others. Other key players include S. C. Johnson & Son, Unicharm Corporation, First Quality Enterprises Inc., Labouratoires Expanscience, The Honest Company, Seventh Generation Inc., and a host of others.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Baby Wipes Market?

An emerging trend within the Baby Wipes market is the increased focus on biodegradable, viscose-dry baby wipes. These wipes are free from all chemicals and contain 100% viscose - a regenerated cellulosic fiber derived from cellulose. Due to their moisture-absorbent nature, these wipes are suitable for sensitive skin. An example of this trend in action is Ginni Filaments Ltd, who in June 2023 launched their ultra-pure water wipes, deemed as a first of its kind in the Indian baby care segment.

How is the Baby Wipes Market Segmented?

The baby wipes market is broadly segmented into:

1 By Type: Dry Baby Wipes, Wet Baby Wipes

2 By Material: Natural, Blended, Synthetic

3 By Technology: Wetlaid Baby Wipes, Airlaid Baby Wipes, Spunlace Baby Wipes

4 By Packaging: Plastic Cases, Tub

5 By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores

What are the Regional Insights of the Baby Wipes Market?

North America had the largest Market share in the baby wipes market in 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the baby wipes market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

