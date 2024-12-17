USD 13.67 Billion Refrigerated Display Cases Market Value Cross by 2030 | Top Players such as Metalfrio and Lennox

The gobal refrigerated display cases market is projected to reach $37,139.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

In-depth analysis of the refrigerated display cases market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ refrigerated display cases market by product type and product design: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022–2031,” the global refrigerated display cases market size was valued at $12,985.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $37,139.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.Refrigerated display cases (RDCs) are the specially designed refrigerators used to store and display perishable food products. They are commonly used by food & beverage retailers such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, hotels, cafes, and others.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/271 The market is expected to grow at a notable pace over the next five to six years, owing to factors such as expanding organized retail sector including supermarkets and hypermarkets, changing food preferences of people, evolving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes. Moreover, a plethora of new developments in small scale food and retail sector and inclination toward food safety concerns are expected to boost demand for RDCs in the future. Owing to emission of greenhouse gases such as CFCs and HFCs in existing RDCs, various changes are now being adopted with regards to compressor design, specifically in North America and Europe.The refrigerated display cases market is segmented on the basis of product type, product design, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plug-in RDCs and remote RDCs. The plug-in RDC segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 7% in 2020, owing to reduction in operational cost, low installation time, and high energy efficiency.By product design, the vertical design segment held a major share in the market. The segment is estimated to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. With widespread growth in small and medium sized retail outlets, demand for vertical RDCs has witnessed a substantial increase. Horizontal RDCs are expected to exhibit a notable growth trend during the forecast period, owing to their growing demand in organized large size retail food stores. Hybrid RDCs, which have dual temperature control system have been gaining adoption, especially with increase in demand from cafes and quick service restaurants.Europe was estimated to be the highest revenue generating region in the RDC Market in 2020, owing to the high adoption of refrigeration solutions in the food and beverages retail market. The continuous growth of super and hyper markets is demonstrating a key driver for development of the Europe refrigerated display cases market. Super and hyper markets represent an accountable share of the refrigerated display cases market and development of huge chains, for instance, Tesco in the UK, is guaranteeing establishment of new equipment.Key players operating in the market include some of the leading players in the global market include Metalfrio Solutions S.A, Lennox International, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Epta S.p.a Refrigeration, Frigoglass S.A.I.C, Hoshizaki International, and ISA Italy S.r.l, Verco Limited. Product launches and mergers & acquisitions have emerged as prominent strategies adopted by leading players. Currently, these companies are focusing on development of energy efficient and eco-friendly RDCs. Companies on the basis of acquisitions and collaborations with new entrants, are working toward maintaining their lead in the market.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/271 Key Findings of the StudyPlug-in refrigerated display held the major share in the market accounting around 71.9% of the total refrigerated display cases market.The vertical segment held major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.Europe accounted for more than half of the total share in 2020.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :-Hyaluronic Acid Serums MarketFace Balm Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.