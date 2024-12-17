

Eviden’s Trustway Crypt2pay to help SalisPay & CredoPay to secure and protect sensitive payment data required for card transactions in India, Oman and UAE

Paris, France – December 17th, 2024 – Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces that its Trustway Crypt2pay solution has been selected by SalisPay & CredoPay, a Neo Business Banking Solution Provider with operations in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India. Eviden’s Crypt2pay, a payment HSM (Hardware Security Module), will be integrated in CredoPay’s CenterFirst payment processing platform, to secure and protect the sensitive payment data required for card transactions. Additionally, Eviden’s payment HSM will support all the encryption, tokenization and PIN translation functionality needed by customers. CredoPay and its subsidiary SalisPay has deployed Crypt2pay HSMs in Oman, UAE and India with plans to expand the same solution in KSA and Qatar.

Antoine Schweitzer-Chaput, Head of Trustway Business Unit, at Eviden, Atos Group said: "We are delighted to provide SalisPay’s customers with the highest level of security and flexibility available on the market today. SalisPay is an important strategic reference for our Trustway Crypt2pay solution in the Middle East and considering the large amount of financial service providers in the region, we are convinced this is the beginning of a series of success stories."

CAPTAIN RAJA SEKHAR (Retd), Co-Founder and CTO, at CredoPay & SalisPay said: “Beyond the leading-edge security features, we chose Eviden’s solution because of the flexibility and the business advantages it brings us. Eviden's Trustway Crypt2pay HSM provides Java API library with built-in load balancing and fail over capabilities allowing SalisPay to easily integrate with the HSM without worrying about developing redundancy and load balancing separately. Moreover, Crypt2pay facilitates SalisPay’s customers migration. Customers can import the existing keys from their previous HSM without changing their infrastructure. Also, we can remotely manage HSMs without the need for physical data center visits and therefore reduce operational costs and ease management of HSMs”.

SalisPay is a joint venture between OCS Infotech, Oman (ICT Division of Zubair Corporation) and CredoPay, India. CenterFirst, CredoPay’s Processing Platform, is a one-stop solution for unified acquiring, multi-channel payment processing and connected banking solutions. It provides Banks, FinTechs, Corporates and Merchants with a cutting-edge payment orchestration infrastructure to manage unified acquisitions.

