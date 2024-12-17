New Haven Barracks / Criminal No License
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 at 1753 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Round Barn Road / US Route 7
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Criminal No License
ACCUSED: Kyle M. Bogart
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ticonderoga, New York
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Round Barn Road near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Kyle M. Bogart (30) of Ticonderoga, New York. Bogart was found to be operating without a license and was previously convicted of the same offense. Bogart was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 27, 2025.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.