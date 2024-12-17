New Haven Barracks / Criminal No License

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B5005735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2024 at 1753 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Round Barn Road / US Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Criminal No License

ACCUSED: Kyle M. Bogart

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ticonderoga, New York

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on Round Barn Road near the intersection with US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Kyle M. Bogart (30) of Ticonderoga, New York. Bogart was found to be operating without a license and was previously convicted of the same offense. Bogart was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 27, 2025.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.