Healy World Launches Elements by Healy World ®: Its New Strip Supplements that Nourishes the Body From Within

BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healy World, a leader in frequency-based wellness technology, launches its new product, Elements by Healy World ®, a new line of dietary supplement strips offering a holistic and personalised take on daily wellness and nutrition. It is designed to complement the brand’s electromagnetic devices (Healy and MagHealy), combining internal nutritional support with external energy field optimization. This dual approach recognizes the interconnectedness of the body's physical and energetic systems.

While Elements works to nourish the body from within, providing the necessary optimal function, Healy and MagHealy address the body's subtle energy fields, promoting a state of harmony and balance. Together, these products create a powerful synergy, supporting the body's natural processes and fostering a deep sense of well-being.

Marcus Schmieke, co-founder of Healy World, explains, "Elements by Healy World ® represents the next step in our mission to provide holistic wellness solutions. We offer users a comprehensive perspective on their vibrancy by combining nutritional support with our frequency applications devices."

Elements by Healy World ® debuts with the morning and night duo, a set of supplements to support the body's 24-hour cycle. Schmieke explains that their research for Elements by Healy World ® focused on providing the body with nutrients needed at specific times of the day.

The morning strips contain iron, iodine, and coenzyme Q10, designed to boost energy and cognitive function. The night strips include L-theanine and vitamin B6, known for their potential to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

Alberto Garoli, a distinguished medical researcher who collaborated on developing Elements by Healy World ®, explains, “Elements by Healy World ® was designed to support the body's natural 24-hour cycle, offering a comprehensive viewpoint on daily wellness. These strip supplements help users start their day with increased alertness and focus while facilitating better sleep quality at night, preparing their bodies and minds for the next day's activities.”

Users can dissolve Elements by Healy World ® strip supplements on their tongues within seconds, requiring no water for ingestion. This format caters specifically to individuals with busy lifestyles who are still looking for ways to maintain their overall well-being.

Additionally, Elements by Healy World ® is vegan, gluten, sugar, and artificial additive-free, representing Healy’s process of providing pure, essential nutrients without unnecessary ingredients.

Schmieke mentions, "With Elements by Healy World ®, we're not just introducing a new product; we're offering a new way of thinking about holistic health and wellness. Our vision is to empower individuals to take control of their well-being in a way that's both scientifically grounded and aligned with their specific body's needs and natural rhythms."

About Healy World

Healy World is a leading innovator in frequency-based wellness technology. Founded by Marcus Schmieke and newly assigned CEO Christian Halper, the company is committed to developing products that promote holistic well-being and a harmonious, balanced way of living.

With a presence in over 55 countries and a community of more than 2,500 practitioners, Healy World is committed to unlocking people’s best selves through innovation and scientific research. It has established itself as a trusted leader in the field of holistic health solutions.

