Electrovaya Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares and Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplement

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrovaya Inc. (“Electrovaya” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELVA; TSX: ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of its common shares (the “Common Shares”). All of the shares are being offered by the Company.

The shares will be offered in the United States pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus supplement thereto) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 25, 2024 in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States, and will be qualified for distribution in the provinces and territories of Canada by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated September 17, 2024, provided that no securities will be sold in the Province of Québec.

Roth Capital Partners, Raymond James Ltd. and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC are acting as the co-lead book-running managers for the proposed Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to satisfy the cash collateral conditions for the loan approved by the Export-Import Bank of the United States announced by the Company on November 14, 2024, repayment of amounts under the Company’s existing working capital facility in advance of proposed bank refinancing and for the costs of such financing, and satisfaction of certain outstanding amounts in connection with the purchase of the Company’s Jamestown, New York manufacturing facility.

The Offering is expected to be priced in the context of the market, with the final terms of the Offering to be determined at the time of pricing. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the listing of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and any required approvals of TSX and NASDAQ.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the prospectus supplement filed in Canada will be available on the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC at 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach CA 92660 by phone at (800)-678-9147 or e-mail at rothecm@roth.com. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering, and the base shelf prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed before making an investment decision.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

905-855-4618 / jroy@electrovaya.com

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Jamestown New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intention to complete the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking statements can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “likely”, "possible", “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are necessarily based on assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties, therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Material assumptions on which forward-looking statements in this news release include assumptions about the ability to profitably market the Common Shares. Material risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statement market conditions and other risks that may be found in the prospectus supplement and base shelf prospectus filed in connection with the Offering, including those risks described under the heading “Risk Factors”, and the documents incorporated by referenced therein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

