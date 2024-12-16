Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava Sciences, Inc. (“Cassava” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAVA) securities between February 7, 2024 to November 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Cassava's leading drug candidate, simufilam. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, clear confidence in simufilam’s ability to treat Alzheimer’s Disease. On November 25, 2024, the Company released topline results for the first of its two ongoing Phase 3 studies on simufilam, the “ReThink-ALZ” study. The results indicated that simufilam failed to meet each of the pre-specified primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints; in sum, simufilam failed to outperform the placebo. Following this news, the price of Cassava’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $26.48 per share on November 22, 2024, Cassava's stock price fell to $4.30 per share on November 25, 2024, a decline of about 83.76% in the span of just a single day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Cassava should contact the Firm prior to the February 10, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

