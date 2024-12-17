Submit Release
Melvin Riley Shines in Holiday Single 'Nothing This Christmas'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Nothing This Christmas” offers a fresh take on the holiday season, exploring themes of love and the true meaning of togetherness. While many holiday songs focus on material gifts, Riley’s soulful delivery reminds listeners that love and connection are what truly matter during this special time of year.

Melvin Riley is a multi-talented R&B artist known for his smooth vocals, timeless hits, and unparalleled contributions to the music industry. As the driving force behind Ready for the World and a successful solo artist, Riley continues to captivate fans with his passion, authenticity, and artistry.

“Nothing This Christmas” is a testament to Riley’s ability to connect with audiences across generations, offering music that resonates deeply and stands the test of time.

Listeners can stream or download “Nothing This Christmas” on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other major music outlets. The single is sure to become a staple on holiday playlists, delivering the perfect blend of nostalgia and contemporary soul.

Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/0J95oKnPF3FAVUo7j5xEi5

Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/us/album/nothing-this-christmas-single/1717937742

Amazon Music
https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0CP8T1CZM

For Booking Inquiries, contact:
Courtney Benson
courtneybenson@aol.com

AWJ Platinum PR
Info@awjplatinum.com

