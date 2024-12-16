Submit Release
Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2024 and provides a corporate update.

Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Announced selection as the winner of the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record. 
  • Announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) to integrate Visual Navigation software (VNav) into Red Cat’s Black Widow drones.
  • Announced several executive leadership team updates, including Geoffrey Hitchcock’s promotion from General Manager of Teal Drones to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for Red Cat and Chris Rill’s transition from Director of Partner Integration to President of Teal Drones.
  • Secured a $1 million contract for its Edge 130 Blue drones from the United States Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM).
  • Introduced its ARACHNID™ family of unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike systems at AUSA 2024.
  • Closed on acquisition of Flight Wave giving us a completely new revenue stream.
  • Secured a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract from the U.S. Air Force, validating FlightWave’s drone technology for mission-critical defense applications.
  • Broke ground on a plan for new manufacturing facility, significantly enhancing production capacity to fulfill existing contracts and scale future operations.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Year-to-date revenue of $4.3 million
  • Ended the quarter with cash and accounts receivable of $5.7 million
  • Closed an additional $6 million financing since quarter end
  • Guidance of $80-$120 million for calendar year 2025 including SRR-related sales

“In the second half of 2024, our company decided to focus on the Black Widow, anticipating its success in the SRR final production contract,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “We halted production of the Teal 2 to retool for the Black Widow, prioritizing long-term growth over short-term revenue. This strategy has proven successful, enabling us to meet the demands of the new Army contract and all other Black Widow sales and programs of record while managing critical technology integration through our Red Cat Futures Initiative partners. We are now well-positioned to fulfill these demands.”

“We are also pleased to announce our partnership with Palantir,” added Thompson. “With Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence and visual navigation, we believe the Black Widow is one of the most capable drones ever fielded by the Department of Defense. This rucksack-portable drone, powered by Palantir’s software, will boost revenue per drone and increase gross margins.”

“This quarter’s accomplishments highlight Red Cat's growing momentum and strong positioning in the drone technology sector,” said Leah Lunger, Red Cat CFO. “Having been selected as the winner of the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record reflects the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and we are now well-positioned to support our projected revenue guidance for calendar year 2025 while continuing to invest in scaling our operations and manufacturing capacity.”

Conference Call Today

CEO Jeff Thompson, CFO Leah Lunger, and CRO Geoffrey Hitchcock will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 16, 2024 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. 

Interested parties can attend the conference call through a live webcast that can be accessed at:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t_SJfhxGSdyvpDz43XANqg

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a leading-edge Family of Systems. This includes the flagship Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

RED CAT HOLDINGS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 
 
      October 31,     April 30,  
      2024     2024
 		 
ASSETS              
               
Cash and marketable securities   $ 4,611,092     $ 6,067,169    
Accounts receivable, net     1,121,398       4,361,090    
Inventory, including deposits     12,554,330       8,610,125    
Intangible assets including goodwill, net     26,403,796       12,882,939    
Other     6,401,772       7,473,789    
Equity method investee           5,142,500    
Note receivable           4,000,000    
               
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 51,092,388     $ 48,537,612    
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 3,244,776     $ 2,703,922    
Debt obligations     356,964       751,570    
Operating lease liabilities     1,551,316       1,517,590    
Convertible notes payable     11,911,307          
Acquisition consideration payable     7,000,000          
Total liabilities     24,064,363       4,973,082    
               
Stockholders’ capital     133,909,751       124,690,641    
Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss     (106,881,726 )     (81,126,111 )  
Total stockholders' equity     27,028,025       43,564,530    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 51,092,388     $ 48,537,612    
               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
    Three months ended
October 31,		   Six months ended
October 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues   $ 1,534,727     $ 3,930,868     $ 4,311,262     $ 5,678,997  
                                 
Cost of goods sold     1,558,202       2,730,286       4,818,128       4,303,750  
                                 
Gross (loss) profit     (23,475 )     1,200,582       (506,866 )     1,375,247  
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Research and development     2,231,470       2,222,137       3,857,910       3,575,688  
Sales and marketing     2,343,779       1,032,645       4,385,290       2,321,405  
General and administrative     4,517,695       2,838,080       8,000,790       5,701,838  
Impairment loss                 93,050        
Total operating expenses     9,092,944       6,092,862       16,337,040       11,598,931  
Operating loss     (9,116,419 )     (4,892,280 )     (16,843,906 )     (10,223,684 )
                                 
Other (income) expense                                
Convertible notes payable fair value adjustment     4,230,307             4,230,307        
Loss on sale of equity method investment                 4,008,357        
Equity method loss                 734,143        
Investment loss, net           333,867             573,357  
Interest (income) expense, net     (14,634 )     19,696       (39,188 )     41,553  
Other, net     2,526       (1,544 )     (26,531 )      
Other expense     4,218,199       352,019       8,907,088       614,910  
                                 
Net loss from continuing operations     (13,334,618 )     (5,244,299 )     (25,750,994 )     (10,838,594 )
                                 
Loss from discontinued operations           (599,511 )           (842,084 )
Net loss   $ (13,334,618 )   $ (5,843,810 )   $ (25,750,994 )   $ (11,680,678 )
                                 
Loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.21 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted     76,184,777       55,606,336       75,342,629       55,270,838  


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
     
     
         
      Six months ended
October 31,		  
      2024       2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities                
Net loss from continuing operations   $ (25,750,994 )   $ (10,838,594 )
Non-cash expenses     12,662,208       3,411,397  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     601,073       (3,813,162 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (12,487,713 )     (11,240,359 )
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Proceeds from sale of equity method investment and note receivable     4,400,000        
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities           10,205,501  
Other     (123,793 )     (139,860 )
Net cash provided by investing activities     4,276,207       10,065,641  
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable, net     7,681,000        
Payments of debt obligations, net     (394,606 )     (279,126 )
Payments related to employee equity transactions     (530,965 )     (16,292 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock through ATM facility, net           9,212  
Net cash used in financing activities     6,755,429       (286,206 )
                 
Net cash used in discontinued operations           (384,094 )
                 
Net decrease in Cash     (1,456,077 )     (1,845,018 )
Cash, beginning of period     6,067,169       3,260,305  
Cash, end of period     4,611,092       1,415,287  
Less: Cash of discontinued operations           (6,310 )
Cash of continuing operations, end of period     4,611,092       1,408,977  
Marketable securities           2,615,289  
Cash of continuing operations and marketable securities   $ 4,611,092     $ 4,030,576  
                 

