Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Grand Opening of Lyle, a New Luxury Apartment Community in Dallas, Texas

The community, which offers 334 luxury apartment homes and upscale amenities, marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting celebration

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, in partnership with Equity Residential, recently celebrated the grand opening of Lyle, a luxury mid-rise apartment community in Dallas, Texas. Located at 17727 Addison Road in Dallas, Lyle offers a chic retreat for residents with sophisticated apartment homes and amenities. Construction commenced in 2022 and the community welcomed its first residents in March 2024.

The grand opening event, held at the community on December 12, was attended by members of the project team, the community management team, local guests, and residents. The ceremony included remarks from Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region; Kristina Fischer, Development & Construction Manager of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region; and Mary Pawlisa, Assistant Vice President of Property Management for Equity Residential’s Texas region.





"We are excited to introduce Lyle to the North Dallas community," said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "This new community exemplifies our commitment to delivering luxury living experiences with exceptional design and top-tier amenities, tailored to exceed the expectations of the modern renter."

Lyle offers a selection of studio through three-bedroom apartment homes. Each residence is thoughtfully designed with modern finishes, including quartz countertops, tile backsplash, flat panel cabinetry, and hardwood-style flooring. Luxury features include stainless steel appliances, custom roller shade window treatments, oversized closets with built-in shelving, and smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats. Private balconies, terraces, and fenced-in yards are available with select residences.





Residents at Lyle enjoy a suite of premium amenities, including a resort-style pool with sundeck and a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and flex studios. The community spaces are designed to foster connections, from the outdoor courtyard with grilling stations and lawn games, to the sky lounge with entertainment kitchen, lounge seating, and outdoor terrace with city views. Additional amenities include a coworking lounge with shared and private workspaces, as well as a pet park and spa. The community was constructed to meet LEED Gold certification standards, and the parking garage includes EV charging stations.

"Lyle represents our dedication to creating communities that not only offer luxury and comfort but also integrate seamlessly into the vibrant fabric of their locations," said Rhodus. "We are proud to deliver residences that align with the dynamic Dallas lifestyle."





Strategically situated with direct access to the Dallas North Tollway, Lyle provides residents with seamless connectivity to downtown Dallas and surrounding areas. The community is in proximity to shopping destinations such as the Galleria Mall and diverse dining options, and it is located within the highly rated Plano Independent School District, offering a balanced and convenient lifestyle.

Lyle is one of three new communities that opened in Texas this year as part of a strategic development partnership between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. For more information about Lyle, visit LyleAddison.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.

For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c349c51-5835-4871-9180-ea9e02b7ad62

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51774319-a757-48bd-b003-d33b4b5389d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce9d0ca4-2707-4640-92f9-72590b26e738

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Lyle by Toll Brothers Apartment Living "We are excited to introduce Lyle to the North Dallas community," said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. Lyle by Toll Brothers Apartment Living Lyle, which offers 334 luxury apartment homes and upscale amenities, marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting celebration Lyle by Toll Brothers Apartment Living "Lyle represents our dedication to creating communities that not only offer luxury and comfort but also integrate seamlessly into the vibrant fabric of their locations," said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.