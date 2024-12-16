C Space Marks 25th Anniversary with Flagship Guide on Future of Insight Communities

New “Customer Inside” guide will spotlight perspectives on engaging Gen Z audiences, balancing technology with human input, and more

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C Space, the world’s leading insight community, customer strategy, and innovation agency, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark this milestone, the agency today announced plans for a special edition of its “Customer Inside” guide. Scheduled for release in late January, the guide will serve as the cornerstone of a year-long campaign exploring the evolving role of insight communities in shaping mutually beneficial futures for brands and their customers.

C Space — then operating as Communispace — transformed the research landscape 25 years ago when it pioneered the use of insight communities to foster deep, culturally intelligent connections between people and brands. Since then, the agency has continued to redefine the category, reinventing tools and methodologies to anticipate the shifting needs of brands and their audiences.

“Insight communities remain unique in their ability to move beyond transactional interactions in online spaces,” said Melissa Sauter, chief executive officer of Escalent, an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that acquired C Space in 2023. “They are more than just a market research method — they unlock the full potential of relationships to fuel real growth.”

For C Space’s latest “Customer Inside” guide, the company partnered with the Market Research Society, a leading research association, to gather insights from client-side research professionals. The resulting guide will provide a comprehensive and timely roadmap for the future of insight communities, highlighting key trends that C Space has identified as central to their evolution.

Specificity in Audiences and Engagement: As the first majority-minority generation, the emergence of Gen Z is driving a seismic shift in customer demographics. This pattern will continue with Gen Alpha and Gen Beta. With expertise in activating hard-to-reach audiences, C Space offers insight into how businesses can safeguard their long-term viability and relevance by connecting with the next generation of customers.



Balancing Technology with Humanity: While artificial intelligence (AI) has transformative potential, balancing technology with human connection is critical. C Space's evolving community platform technology enables brands to connect with real people in the moments that matter most — providing the human viewpoints needed to validate and contextualize data.



Driving Impact: Insight communities do more than facilitate online activities; they function as a hub of customer centricity. C Space's approach brings together the right technology to connect data, people, and perspectives, meaningfully democratizing customer insight and freeing up insight professionals' time to advise, educate and consult.



“C Space’s insight communities have a 25-year track record of helping brands grow by building better relationships with their customers,” added Sauter. “We know the brands that thrive will be those that invest in sustaining relationships to create more relevant and enduring products, services and experiences. C Space’s approach to insight communities makes that possible and was a core factor in Escalent’s decision to acquire this pioneering brand in 2023.”

For more information about C Space’s latest “Customer Inside” guide and to register to receive a copy when it’s published in January, visit https://cspace.com/thinking/building-the-next-generation-of-insight-communities/ .

About C Space

C Space is the world’s leading insight community, customer strategy, and innovation agency, putting relationships at the heart of business to drive growth. We make relationships count by building mutual value between people and brands as the ultimate competitive advantage. Since joining Escalent Group in 2023, we’re now a team of 1,800 researchers, data scientists, moderators, creatives, developers, and UX professionals. We put the power of our customer expertise, Escalent’s industry expertise, and Hall & Partners’ brand expertise at your fingertips. Visit CSpace.com to see how we inspire tomorrow’s solutions and grow the world’s most relevant brands.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,800 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

