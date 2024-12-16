Regeneron Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Sixth Consecutive Year

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced its sixth consecutive inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and fifth consecutive inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). These rankings highlight the company’s leadership in adopting responsible practices that drive business resilience and improve our world.

The DJSI World Index is a leading benchmark for corporate responsibility, recognizing the top 10 percent of the world’s most sustainable companies in each industry. Regeneron stands out as one of only six biotechnology firms globally included in the index. Furthermore, this year, Regeneron’s score placed it in the top 1 percent of all rated biotechnology companies worldwide, reflecting Regeneron’s significant advancements in Societal Healthcare, Human Capital Management and Corporate Governance.

“Regeneron’s approach to corporate responsibility is grounded in our company’s values and mission. We take a long-term view and prioritize issues that matter most to our business and stakeholders, which include patients, investors and colleagues around the world,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, Board co-Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. “Guided by our commitment to ‘Do Well by Doing Good,’ we are broadening access to our medicines, maintaining the highest ethical standards, and helping protect and restore the planet, in turn helping millions of people and growing sustainably. Our repeated inclusion in the DJSI World Index validates our approach and the innovative efforts of our team.”

Regeneron’s responsibility strategy, which is intentionally and inextricably linked to its business strategy, is focused on three key areas: improving the lives of people with serious diseases, fostering a culture of integrity and excellence, and building sustainable communities.

The company’s annual Responsibility Report transparently details progress toward its 2025 global goals, such as advancing a robust clinical pipeline of ~40 investigational medicines, a new position statement on responsible artificial intelligence practices, data on global pay equity, efforts to enhance access to its Ebola treatment in lower- and middle-income countries, and more. Regeneron is positioned to meet or exceed its 2025 goals and is working to define future targets that reflect its mission of bringing important new medicines to people with serious diseases.

“Regeneron’s consistent and high rankings on prestigious environmental, social and governance indices reflect progress toward our 2025 goals and our dedication to leveraging science to improve lives, our communities and the planet,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Regeneron. “We are committed to setting new standards for responsible innovation and growth that will carry both our industry and society forward.”

Regeneron’s commitment to corporate responsibility is demonstrated through its strong performance in top environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings and rankings. In addition to being included in the DJSI World and North America indices, Regeneron is also recognized in the Sustainalytics Risk Rating, the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, and the FTSE4Good Index Series. Each of these recognitions underscore Regeneron's continued efforts to anticipate and address ESG risks and opportunities.

Rating Industry Ranking1 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment Top 1% Sustainalytics Risk Rating Top 3% ISS ESG Corporate Rating Top 10% FTSE4Good Index Series Top 13%

1 As of Dec 13, 2024

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most “community-minded” companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of early science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

