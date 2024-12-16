Calavo Growers Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas, and guacamole, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and file its Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year after the market closes on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

As an “accelerated filer,” the Company is allowed up to 75 days following its fiscal year-end to file a Form 10-K.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in the processing and distribution of avocados, tomatoes, papayas and guacamole. Calavo products are marketed under the trusted Calavo brand, proprietary sub-brands, and various private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Investor Contact

Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

calavo@finprofiles.com

310-622-8246

