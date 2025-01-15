Pediatric Investigation Study Confirms the Safety of COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy

A recent study conducted in the Netherlands found that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy does not increase the risk of adverse neonatal health outcomes.

The study, conducted in the Netherlands, shows that maternal COVID-19 vaccination is not associated with adverse health outcomes in infants

BEIJING, CHINA, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The study, conducted in the Netherlands, shows that maternal COVID-19 vaccination is not associated with adverse health outcomes in infantsVaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is strongly recommended for pregnant women since they are considered a high-risk group. However, limited research has been conducted to explore the safety of vaccination during pregnancy and its impact on neonatal health. A recent study by the Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb provides reassurance, finding no association between maternal COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and abnormal birth weights or adverse health outcomes in newborns, and affirms vaccine safety.Although coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is no longer classified as a pandemic, a significant number of infections continue to be reported globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) advises vaccination for individuals at high risk of severe illness or complications, including pregnant women. This group is particularly vulnerable, as SARS-CoV-2 infection can have severe adverse effects not only on the mother but also on the newborn.Vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19 can significantly reduce many health risks. However, a major concern is the potential impact of vaccination during pregnancy on infant health, particularly during the neonatal period (the first month after birth). Although previous studies have not identified any safety issues, continuous monitoring and reaffirming the safety of maternal COVID-19 vaccination remain essential.To address this gap, a group of researchers led by Dr. Petra J. Woestenberg from the Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb, 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, examined the link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and neonatal health, among women in the Netherlands. Their study was published online on November 7, 2024 in Pediatric Investigation . While previous investigations had been conducted on the effects of the vaccination on outcomes such as miscarriage and major birth defects, no prior studies in the Dutch context specifically focused on how maternal vaccination impacts neonatal health outcomes.Dr. Petra J. Woestenberg explains, “Trust in the safety of vaccines is a key factor in whether pregnant women choose to get vaccinated. Knowing the potential risks helps people make informed decisions.”The researchers utilized data from the Dutch Pregnancy Drug Register, an ongoing study collecting self-reported information from pregnant women via online questionnaires. The dataset includes details such as vaccination status and child health outcomes. Their analysis focused on 3,655 participants with due dates between January 2021 and May 2022, who gave birth to a single child after at least 24 weeks of pregnancy. Notably, approximately 92% of the participants reported receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.To assess neonatal health outcomes, the researchers identified infants who were either small for gestational age (SGA) or large for gestational age (LGA), meaning they weighed less or more than expected based on their gestational age. They also looked for health issues such as breathing difficulties or infant jaundice. They then analyzed any statistical associations between maternal COVID-19 vaccination and these adverse health outcomes.Interestingly, the study found no significant associations between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and neonatal health issues. To ensure the validity of their findings, the researchers accounted for potential confounding factors. For instance, they conducted additional analyses excluding pre-term deliveries, as premature birth is linked to adverse neonatal health outcomes. They also performed an analysis excluding women who had contracted SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy to rule out any potential influence of the infection itself on neonatal health.Despite accounting for various confounding factors, the results remained consistent—no significant associations were found between maternal COVID-19 vaccination and adverse neonatal health outcomes.These findings offer reassurance regarding vaccine safety, particularly since adverse neonatal health outcomes can have long-term effects, such as an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes for babies born SGA or LGA.Looking ahead, Dr. Woestenberg emphasizes the need for more research, “Future studies should look into any long-term health effects for children born to mothers who were vaccinated during pregnancy.”Overall, these results add to the growing evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe. This study provides helpful information for parents and will assist them in making well-informed decisions about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.***ReferenceTitle of original paper: The association between coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination during pregnancy and neonatal health outcomesJournal: Pediatric InvestigationDOI: 10.1002/ped4.12456

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.