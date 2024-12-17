PHILIPPINES, December 17 - Press Release

December 17, 2024 TOL: Condonation of farmers' debts a Marcos gov't legacy Alaminos City, Pangasinan - Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino on Monday led the distribution of loan condonation certificates, land titles, and farm machinery and inputs to nearly 3,000 farmers in this province. In his speech, Tolentino described the writing off of billions of farmers' debts as "a legacy of the Marcos government," which he said was made possible by the passage of the New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act (RA 11953) last year. "It is an honor to be part of the awarding of these certificates. These will free our tillers of long-standing unpaid loans to their land, and help their farms become more productive and sustainable," Tolentino told the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) at the Don Leopoldo Sison Convention Center. The landmark legislation condones all debts incurred by ARBs, including interest, penalties, and surcharges, from farmlands distributed under the country's agrarian reform laws. "This is a legacy of the national government. Please take care of this gift, which will benefit not just you, but also your children and grandchildren," he reminded the farmers. Together with Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado Estrella III and local officials, Tolentino handed Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgages (CoCRoMs) to 807 ARBs; Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to 86 ARBs; electronic titles to 837 ARBs; and P7.56 million worth of farm machineries to 1,070 ARBs. Overall, 2,800 Pangasinan farmers were awarded at the ceremony, which was also graced by local chief executives led by Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III and Alaminos City Mayor Arth Celeste.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.