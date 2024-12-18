Artificio Products Inc. Achieves Key Security and Compliance Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Protection

See More Do More Artificio Certification : ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, HIPPA and GDPR Artificio meets all your security and compliance needs

Artificio Products Inc. achieves ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance, ensuring global data security and redefining AI-driven document Processing

These certifications represent a significant investment in our security infrastructure and reflect our commitment to protecting sensitive data across all operations” — Lal Singh, Founder and CEO of Artificio

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificio Products Inc., a leader in AI automation, specializing in intelligent document processing and automated workflows, proudly announces its achievement of key security and compliance certifications, including ISO 27001:2013 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, and HIPAA Compliance. These milestones underline Artificio's unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data and ensuring global privacy and security standards.

Customer Data Security Is Artificio's Priority

At Artificio Products Inc., data security and privacy are central to their mission. Artificio adheres to rigorous security standards and meet stringent regulatory requirements, providing customers with the highest level of assurance in protecting sensitive information globally.

Artificio have successfully earned the following Security Certifications and Compliance achievements:

ISO 27001:2013 Certification:

This is the international gold standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

This certification validates Artificio's:

• Systematic approach to managing sensitive company and customer information

• Comprehensive security risk assessment and management

• Implementation of robust information security controls

• Continuous monitoring and improvement of security practices

SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance:

This in-depth audit evaluates the effectiveness of Artificio's security controls over time. SOC 2 Type 2 focuses on five trust service criteria:

• Security: Protection against unauthorized access

• Availability: Ensuring system availability for operation and use

• Processing Integrity: Complete, accurate, and timely system processing

• Confidentiality: Safeguarding confidential information

• Privacy: Transparent handling of personal information per our privacy policy

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates Artificio ability to maintain the highest security standards over an extended period.

GDPR Compliance:

As a globally operating company, Artificio’s GDPR compliance ensures:

• Transparent data processing practices

• Secure international data transfers

• Respect for individual privacy rights

• Comprehensive data protection impact assessments

This compliance solidifies Artificio standing as a trusted partner in handling European Union customer data responsibly.

HIPAA Compliance:

Artificio adheres to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards, ensuring the protection of sensitive healthcare information through:

• Robust physical, technical, and administrative safeguards

• Secure data encryption at rest and in transit

• Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) when required

Why This Matters for Artificio's Customers?

These certifications and compliance standards offer significant advantages to Artificio's customers, including:

• Risk Reduction: Proactive security measures against data breaches and cyber threats

• Compliance Support: Assistance in meeting vendor security assessments and international data protection requirements

• Operational Excellence: Structured security management, documented procedures, and incident response readiness

Artificio Commitment to Security

At Artificio security is ingrained in the company culture. Company uphold their certifications through:

• Regular audits and assessments

• Continuous monitoring and testing

• Ongoing employee training

• Proactive threat mitigation

About Artificio Products Inc.

Artificio is a leading provider of AI automation solutions, specialized in intelligent document processing and automated workflows. Artificio platform leverages advanced AI technologies to automate data entry, streamline workflows, improve B2B collaboration and deliver actionable insights. With a focus on security, compliance, and innovation, Artificio empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence.

Artificio Security and Compliance Certifications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.