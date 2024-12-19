Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,269 in the last 365 days.

Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host "The Economic Impact of Sports and Events in Las Vegas" Happy Hour Event

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss economic growth and opportunities driven by sports and events in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host “The Economic Impact of Sports and Events in Las Vegas” happy hour event on January 16th, 2025, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.

Presenters for the event are Lori Nelson-Kraft, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs – Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., Andrew Lanzino III, Executive – MGM Resorts International, and Lisa Motley, Vice President of Sports and Special Events – Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).

General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:
The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/.

Harold Robinson
HWM Marketing
+1 702-823-5151
harold.robinson@HeckWM.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host "The Economic Impact of Sports and Events in Las Vegas" Happy Hour Event

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more