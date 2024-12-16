Attorney General James Releases Statement on Medication Abortion

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement on medication abortion in light of the Attorney General of Texas’ lawsuit against a New York doctor for providing telehealth abortion care:

“Medication abortion has been used by millions of people since it was first approved by the FDA nearly 25 years ago. For years, we have seen unwarranted attempts to restrict access to these medications, with anti-choice actors even bringing the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court. Time and time again, these attempts have failed because the fact remains that medication abortion is safe, thoroughly tested, and effective. Restricting access to these pills doesn't help Americans; it harms them. That’s why we enacted our shield law, establishing New York as a beacon of reproductive freedom and protecting our providers from out-of-state anti-choice attacks. I will continue to protect people’s reproductive rights and access to life-saving health care.”