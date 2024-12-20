Easterseals Florida Announces Retirement of CEO Sue Ventura, Planned Merger with Easterseals Northeast Central Florida

From left to right: Sue Ventura, retiring President and CEO of Easterseals Florida, and Bev Johnson, incoming President and CEO

Nonprofit to Welcome Bev Johnson as New CEO in January 2025

It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the Easterseals community.” — Sue Ventura

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easterseals Florida , an affiliate of the national Easterseals nonprofit, announces the retirement of Sue Ventura, its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), after more than 38 years of dedicated and impactful service. Following Ventura’s retirement, Bev Johnson, currently the President and CEO of Easterseals Northeast Central Florida, will take on the leadership role at Easterseals Florida and oversee the planned integration of the two affiliates into one expanded organization.Ron Lambert, Chair of the Easterseals Florida Board of Directors, said, “On behalf of our board, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Sue Ventura for her tireless efforts to expand Easterseals Florida's programs and services for individuals with disabilities and for her exceptional leadership as CEO since 2005. Although we will miss her, we look forward to building on this success with our incoming President and CEO, Bev Johnson.”Legacy of LeadershipVentura’s leadership has been instrumental in elevating Easterseals Florida as a beacon of hope and empowerment. Joining the nonprofit organization in 1986 and becoming CEO in 2005, she led initiatives that increased its impact, tripling its size to meet the state’s growing needs.During her tenure, Easterseals Florida was recognized as one of the state’s top Women-Led Businesses in 2010, and Ventura herself was nominated as a Woman of Distinction in Central Florida. For the past five years, the affiliate has also earned the annual "Great Place To Work" certification. In 2024, Ventura’s commitment to accessibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion earned her a national recognition award from Easterseals, cementing her legacy as a transformative leader.“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the Easterseals community,” Ventura said. “I am deeply grateful to our staff, board members, volunteers, and supporters for their dedication as we embraced challenges and achieved life-changing breakthroughs together. I am confident that Easterseals Florida is well-positioned for continued growth and success in its next chapter.”Uniting for Expanded ServiceWith the support of the Boards of Directors from Easterseals Florida and Easterseals Northeast Central Florida, Ventura has positioned her retirement as another opportunity for growth. Johnson’s appointment as the incoming President and CEO marks a key moment for leadership transition. Over the coming months, Johnson will work with the two affiliates to move toward integration, which will ultimately expand services to 42 of the state’s 67 counties.Ventura said, “We work very closely and collaboratively already so this was a very natural move given Bev’s leadership and our shared mission.”Melissa DeVriese, Easterseals Northeast Central Florida Board Chair, said, "Bev Johnson is a great leader and a passionate advocate for individuals with disabilities. She has been a driver of change here at Easterseals Northeast Central Florida, and we look forward to her leading both organizations in their shared mission to provide services and support for individuals with disabilities."The planned integration of the affiliates will strengthen Easterseals’ capacity to deliver vital programs and comprehensive support to more individuals with disabilities, families, and communities statewide. The combined nonprofit organization will provide an expanded array of programs to serve clients across all stages of life, including early intervention for infants and toddlers, education, workforce development, veteran and senior support, and services through the Autism Diagnostic Center of Excellence.Looking AheadAs a healthcare strategist, Johnson has worked in both for-profit and nonprofit healthcare environments throughout her career, discovering her passion for advocating on behalf of individuals with complex needs. In her new role as President and CEO of Easterseals Florida, she will be tasked with setting the integrated organization’s vision and developing strategies to create transformative impact.“Stepping into this position, I’m thankful for the solid foundation Sue has laid and honored to build upon her legacy,” Johnson said. “With a larger, unified organization, we will have even greater opportunities to push boundaries, drive meaningful change, and expand our services, empowering more people with disabilities to address life's challenges and achieve personal goals. I’m excited to see the positive impact we can make together.”Johnson will officially begin her tenure at Easterseals Florida on January 13, 2025.To learn more about Easterseals Florida’s programs and services, visit www.easterseals.com/florida

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.