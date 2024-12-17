GNP Realty Expand Family of Companies with HVAC Services

Acquisition of an HVAC Firm Expands One-Stop-Shop Offering for GNP’s Construction and Property Management Client Services

We’re happy to pass savings on to our clients who have come to expect value by leveraging our full line of property services — development, contracting, construction, management, leasing and sales.” — Vasi Kutrumanes, CFO and principal

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GNP Realty Partners has added a full-service HVAC company to its family of real estate services. The company expands the offering of GNP’s Chicago Management Personnel Services (CMPS), which provides tenant build-out and maintenance services, including janitorial, construction, grounds care and other structure management services. The HVAC arm serves both residential and commercial property needs.

“HVAC is a core component of the construction services and property management work we perform,” says Dean Kutrumanes, CEO and principal of GNP Realty. “It’s a great complement to our family of services and adds to the trust factor essential to our operations.”

The newly acquired boutique firm was fully staffed and operational on day one. Kutrumanes expects to add staff to grow the business to support the needs of existing clients and attract new clients. However, he notes that the primary objective is to add value. “When considering adding services to GNP Realty, we always start by asking ourselves, ‘What value are we giving to the client?’”

“If we can reduce costs through an in-house HVAC service, that adds value,” says Vasi Kutrumanes, CFO and principal. “We’re happy to pass those savings on to our clients who have come to expect value by leveraging our full line of property services — development, contracting, construction, management, leasing and sales.”

Joe Tracy, vice president of operations and chief engineer of GNP Realty, will oversee the day-to-day function of CMPS’ HVAC service offering. Tracy is also a partner in the operation, which aligns with GNP’s family-centric business philosophy. Tracy joined the group in 2001 and has served as head engineer since 2008.

“GNP has long been committed to growing people from within,” says Dean Kutrumanes. “We’re excited about this opportunity for Joe and confident in his leadership to grow the HVAC service to embody GNP’s value model for current and future clients.”

About GNP Realty

GNP Realty Partner’s family of companies represents all phases of a mixed-use development project and brokerage. GNP also maintains in-house proficiency, licensure and certification for LEED and building sustainability, as well as janitorial and maintenance, security, and accounting services. For janitorial and maintenance support, including HVAC, contact CMPS.

